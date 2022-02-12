UPDATE: SLC barricade under control

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Due to the extraordinary training and skills of the officers at the Salt Lake Police Department, the barricade situation has been resolved safely.

The incident was a matter of a mental health crisis.

Authorities are working with social workers and other personnel to provide support and necessary recourses to help the unidentified person.

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: Man barricaded in SLC area, roads blocked off

Saturday Feb. 12 2022 3:06 PM



SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Currently, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are trying to contact a barricaded person inside a vehicle on 900 South near 100 West.

At this time, law enforcement is asking all community members to avoid the area and surrounding side streets as they work peacefully to resolve the situation.

As a result of the incident 900 South is closed from West Temple St. to 300 West.

Residents and businesses near the area of 900 South and 100 West are being asked to shelter-in-place.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

