Buzzer breakdown: Takeaways from Ball State's 80-74 MAC loss at Buffalo

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once again, Ball State had a chance to win a Mid-American Conference game and help out its current position in the middle of the league standings.

Once again, Ball State (11-13, 6-7 MAC) saw a second half lead slip and another winnable game, this one a 80-74 loss at Buffalo (13-8, 7-4 MAC), turn into a loss.

The Cardinals led by as many as eight with 11:01 left. They would eventually trail by as many eight with 1:17 to go.

Consistently inconsistent: Ball State drops 2nd straight MAC game at Buffalo

A game which saw 15 ties and 15 lead changes ended without much excitement in the final minutes as the only thing that kept the Cardinals within striking distance was sophomore Luke Bumbalough's free throws. It marked the eighth time in nine tries, and fifth in a row, Ball State lost to Buffalo.

Here are three takeaways from Ball State's loss:

Buffalo pulls away down the stretch

Ball State trailed by seven with 1:18 left in the first half, but went into the locker room on a 5-0 run to cut its deficit to two.

The Cardinals kept up its aggressive pace in the second half, exchanging the lead twice with the Bulls in the first 5:34 before going on 9-0 run to go up 56-48 with 11:01 left. From there, Buffalo's playmakers dictated how the remainder of the game would be played, going on a 13-2 run to take a 61-58 lead, its first since the 14:26 mark.

Ball State went 5:17 without a field goal, but went 6-for-6 from the free throw line to take a 64-63 lead, its last of the game, with 4:25 left.

Even with Buffalo's two big men – senior Josh Mballa and redshirt sophomore David Skogman – in foul trouble in the final minutes, Ball State was unable to get the ball down low to freshman Payton Sparks, who finished with a team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Following a 3 from Bumbalough, which cut Ball State's deficit to five (76-71), the Cardinals next four possessions ended in two turnovers, a missed 3 and a blocked layup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYDp2_0eCuYgwb00

Buffalo wins the battle inside

Buffalo came in as one of the best rebounding teams in the country, ranking 10th in rebounding margin (+7.7). And while Ball State was outrebounded 42-36, the difference Saturday came on the offensive glass.

The Bulls outrebounded the Cardinals 18-10 on the offensive boards, which led to a 22-10 advantage in second chance points. And while Ball State outscored Buffalo 22-3 in fastbreak points, it simply gave up too many second chance opportunities to win.

Up six points with 1:47 to go, Buffalo senior Ronaldo Segu dribbled through the baseline, tipping a pass off Sparks back to himself to shoot a wide-open 3. His miss was corralled by graduate Tra'Von Fagan, whose miss was brought down by senior Maceo Jack, who scored a bucket to give Buffalo a 76-68 lead – its largest lead of the game – with 1:17 left.

Ball State was beat on the boards, but it wasn't necessarily for a lack of trying as Sparks finished with 12 rebounds, including four offensive boards, while Bumbalough and sophomore Tyler Cochran each had six. The Cardinals, especially with redshirt junior Miryne Thomas in early foul trouble, didn't have the bodies to win on the glass.

Still, it didn't matter as Buffalo's big men made the plays when they mattered most. Skogman, guarded by Cochran most of the game, finished with nine points and 13 rebounds (three offensive), while Mballa scored 13 points to go along with eight assists (six offensive) and four blocks. Jack added a pair of blocks, as well, and the Bulls finished with seven as a team. Senior Jeenathan Williams scored a game-high 24 while Segu added 13 and Jack scored 10.

Ball State was led by Sparks, who was followed by Bumbalough (16 points), Jacobs (14 points), Cochran (10 points, six rebounds, eight assists, six steals) and freshman Jaylin Sellers (nine points).

Ball State's rotation is getting smaller

Against Buffalo, Ball State only played with eight players. With Thomas in foul trouble most of the game, Sellers played 25 minutes while freshman Luke Brown added 12 and redshirt junior Blake Huggins added five.

Redshirt freshman Mickey Pearson Jr. and freshman Basheer Jihad were not seen on the bench as head coach James Whitford said they didn't travel because they had to test for COVID-19.

But even when Ball State had Pearson and Jihad at its disposal, the Cardinals rotation has slowly been getting smaller. Against Central Michigan, the Cardinals had nine players play, but two, Jihad and Huggins, recorded four minutes or less. Against Toledo, eight players got in the game while one, sophomore Jalen Windham, recorded just four minutes.

Sellers, who's been averaging 8.4 off the bench the past five games, has solidified himself as the Cardinals sixth man with Brown getting the most minutes at guard off the bench.

Buffalo 80, Ball State 74

BALL STATE (11-13, 6-7 MAC) – Thomas 2-8 1-2 5, Jacobs 5-7 4-6 14, Bumbalough 6-11 0-0 16, Cochran 3-11 2-2 10, Sparks 8-11 3-5 19, Sellers 4-10 0-0 9, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Huggins 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-60 11-17 74.

BUFFALO (13-8, 7-4 MAC) – Segu 6-12 1-1 13, Williams 9-16 3-5 24, Jack 4-8 0-0 10, Mballa 5-12 3-4 13, Skogman 3-8 3-4 9, Hardnett 0-1 0-0 0, Fagan 2-6 2-2 7, Jones 0-1 1-2 1, Brewton 1-6 0-0 3, Bertram 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 13-18 80.

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school athletics for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com , on Twitter @ rgeneraljr or phone at 765-283-8864.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Buzzer breakdown: Takeaways from Ball State's 80-74 MAC loss at Buffalo

