The Shippensburg University Baseball team had some strong starts, but came up short at Catawba on Saturday. They lost by scores 6-5 and 2-1, at a sunny Newman Park. Shippensburg (0-5) got strong pitching Saturday, allowing just three earned runs and three extra-base hits in 15-plus innings of work. Three Raiders had multiple hits on the day, and graduate JuJu Cason (East Arcadia, N.C./North Brunswick (Belmont Abbey)) reached base four times in the doubleheader.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO