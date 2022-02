AMHERST — Garrett Wait continued his strong play by scoring two goals for UMass hockey in its 4-2 win over Maine on Saturday night. Wait opened the game with an uncontested one-timer in front of the net and sealed the game halfway through the third with another score. The senior has seven points in the last four games after having 10 points in the first 17 games of the season for the Minutemen (16-9-2, 11-5-2 Hockey East).

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO