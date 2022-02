The latest inflation numbers released by the Department of Labor this week show it is increasing at the most rapid pace in forty years. The Federal Reserve now believes these rates might not be as temporary as they thought, all while President Biden is looking to reshape its governing board with nominees waiting for approval in the Senate. FOX Business Network’s White House Correspondent Edward Lawrence shares his reporting on the Fed’s response to inflation and the nominees who could soon set that course.

