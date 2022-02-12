ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Activated off IR

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hamonic (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
canucksarmy.com

What if the Vancouver Canucks had kept Cory Schneider?

In the first few installations of this series, we imagined some what-if scenarios exclusive to the Jim Benning era, but I think it’s time to dive into earlier points of Canucks history now. For today and next week, “earlier” will only mean the last few years of the Mike Gillis regime, but we’ll definitely go back decades later on in the series.
NHL
theScore

Demko makes 51 saves to carry Canucks past Maple Leafs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko had a career-high 51 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Juno Lammikko also scored for the Canucks. “It’s two points,” Demko said after...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Canucks prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/12/2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into Vancouver for the first game this year between these two Canadian teams. Toronto is safely in a 3rd place spot in the Atlantic division, but they’re coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, ending their win streak at six games. Vancouver is looking to defend home ice in the last leg of their mini three-game homestand, after losing to the New York Islanders 6-3 at home on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Canucks prediction and pick.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANUCKS HEAD COACH BRUCE BOUDREAU PROVIDES UPDATE ON BRANDON SUTTER

It's not the news fans of the Vancouver Canucks were wanting to hear. On Sunday, head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that he doesn't expect forward Brandon Sutter to return to the Canucks line-up this season. Sutter, 32, tested positive for COVID-19 during the Canucks' massive outbreak back in April...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Hamonic
theScore

Canucks' Boudreau doesn't expect Sutter to play this season

Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter hasn't played a game this season, and it doesn't seem like he'll be doing so any time soon. Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn't anticipate Sutter being able to return in 2021-22, according to team beat reporter Jeff Paterson. The 32-year-old has been...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Flames, Canadiens, Canucks, Rangers, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames have traded for Tyler Toffoli of the Montreal Canadiens. What’s happening with the rest of the Habs’ big-name potential trade pieces? Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche would like to get Nathan MacKinnon extended to a new contract and plan to do so as soon as they are allowed. The St. Louis Blues are being cautious with their approach to the NHL Trade Deadline and the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers might be working on something.
NHL
theScore

Canadiens deal Toffoli to Flames for package including 1st-round pick

Tyler Toffoli is heading back out West. The Montreal Canadiens traded the 29-year-old winger to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 fifth-rounder, prospect Emil Heineman, and forward Tyler Pitlick, both teams announced Monday. The 2022 first-round selection is top-10 protected, so if it doesn't...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maple Leafs#Tsn 1040 Vancouver
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Canadiens, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are trying to be active in the trade market and are dangling Vitali Kravtsov out there in trade proposals. Meanwhile, reports are that the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping forward Nick Ritchie and there are teams potentially interested. The Vancouver Canucks have shown some interest in a New Jersey Devils pending RFA and could an injury scare speed up the process of teams trying to acquire Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens? Finally, does Patrick Kane’s opinion of Dylan Strome help keep the Chicago Blackhawks from trading the player?
NHL
WTNH.com

Wild get goal, assist from Fiala, Gaudreau, beat Canes 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild, who held on for a 3-2 victory over Carolina after consecutive goals by Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov tightend the game in the third period on Saturday night. Kirill...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Bad Luck, Gudbranson Fight, NHL Trade Talk

Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson and New York Islanders forward Russ Johnston dropped the gloves late Saturday night, and it was a throwback fight. Gudbranson also scored in the Flames win, as the Islanders lost…again. The Vancouver Canucks are targeting the New Jersey Devils center on the NHL trade market. Teams are calling about exiled Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Ritchie, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have a serious issue with the injury bug.
NHL
theahl.com

Canadiens, Wild complete trade

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock. Hammond has made 11 appearances with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, going 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts. In 176 career AHL games...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Red Wings

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-23-8) are in the Motown on Saturday to take on Jeff Blashill's Detroit Red Wings (21-21-6) in a matinee game. Gametime at Little Caesars Arena is noon Eastern time (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). On Wednesday, the Red Wings skated to a 6-3 victory...
NHL
NHL

Toffoli traded to Flames by Canadiens

Montreal receives Pitlick, Heineman, draft picks for 29-year-old forward. Tyler Toffoli was traded to the Calgary Flames by the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick and Emil Heineman on Monday. The 29-year-old forward is reunited with Flames coach Darryl Sutter, who he played for when he helped the Los Angeles Kings...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Jack Eichel to Make Golden Knights Debut vs Avalanche, Stone to LTIR

A decision has been made by Vegas Golden Knights Kelly McCrimmon and a very important one at that. On Monday the Golden Knights general manager announced two major statements regarding the team. “Today the hockey club has two announcements to make. The first is that Mark Stone will be going...
NHL
NHL

Chiarot placed on injured reserve, Schueneman recalled

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens placed defenseman Ben Chiarot on injured reserve on Sunday. The club confirmed that Chiarot is sidelined with a lower-body injury and that he will miss one week. The veteran blueliner has appeared in 44 games this season and registered nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) while...
NHL
Yardbarker

The Vancouver Canucks are a team without an identity and that needs to change

Heading into the season, there were conflicting opinions on how good the Vancouver Canucks would be. Some thought that they would contend for the division title, while others thought that they’d be lucky to sniff a playoff spot. Despite the wide range of predictions, most agreed that they’d be a high-scoring team that played an exciting brand of hockey due to the fact that they’re heavy on forwards while weaker on defence.
NHL
zonecoverage.com

The Wild Should Run Their Power Play Through Joel Eriksson Ek

It took far too long for the Minnesota Wild power play to show up this season. 10K Rinks has begged for personnel changes, the calling up (and installment) of Matt Boldy, and even attempted to diagnose what was wrong. It seemed impossible for a power play loaded with as much talent as the Wild’s not to frequently find the back of the net. There is good news, though. The Wild’s once 28th-ranked power play is slowly, ploddingly creeping its way out of the cellar.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy