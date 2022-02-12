Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Activated off IR

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are trying to be active in the trade market and are dangling Vitali Kravtsov out there in trade proposals. Meanwhile, reports are that the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping forward Nick Ritchie and there are teams potentially interested. The Vancouver Canucks have shown some interest in a New Jersey Devils pending RFA and could an injury scare speed up the process of teams trying to acquire Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens? Finally, does Patrick Kane’s opinion of Dylan Strome help keep the Chicago Blackhawks from trading the player?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO