Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Activated off IR

In the first few installations of this series, we imagined some what-if scenarios exclusive to the Jim Benning era, but I think it’s time to dive into earlier points of Canucks history now. For today and next week, “earlier” will only mean the last few years of the Mike Gillis regime, but we’ll definitely go back decades later on in the series.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko had a career-high 51 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Juno Lammikko also scored for the Canucks. “It’s two points,” Demko said after...
The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into Vancouver for the first game this year between these two Canadian teams. Toronto is safely in a 3rd place spot in the Atlantic division, but they’re coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, ending their win streak at six games. Vancouver is looking to defend home ice in the last leg of their mini three-game homestand, after losing to the New York Islanders 6-3 at home on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Canucks prediction and pick.
It's not the news fans of the Vancouver Canucks were wanting to hear. On Sunday, head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that he doesn't expect forward Brandon Sutter to return to the Canucks line-up this season. Sutter, 32, tested positive for COVID-19 during the Canucks' massive outbreak back in April...
Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter hasn't played a game this season, and it doesn't seem like he'll be doing so any time soon. Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn't anticipate Sutter being able to return in 2021-22, according to team beat reporter Jeff Paterson. The 32-year-old has been...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames have traded for Tyler Toffoli of the Montreal Canadiens. What’s happening with the rest of the Habs’ big-name potential trade pieces? Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche would like to get Nathan MacKinnon extended to a new contract and plan to do so as soon as they are allowed. The St. Louis Blues are being cautious with their approach to the NHL Trade Deadline and the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers might be working on something.
On Saturday at noon, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Prior to the game, the Red Wings announced that they have recalled D Dan Renouf from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings removed defenseman Troy Stecher from Injured...
Tyler Toffoli is heading back out West. The Montreal Canadiens traded the 29-year-old winger to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 fifth-rounder, prospect Emil Heineman, and forward Tyler Pitlick, both teams announced Monday. The 2022 first-round selection is top-10 protected, so if it doesn't...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are trying to be active in the trade market and are dangling Vitali Kravtsov out there in trade proposals. Meanwhile, reports are that the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping forward Nick Ritchie and there are teams potentially interested. The Vancouver Canucks have shown some interest in a New Jersey Devils pending RFA and could an injury scare speed up the process of teams trying to acquire Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens? Finally, does Patrick Kane’s opinion of Dylan Strome help keep the Chicago Blackhawks from trading the player?
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild, who held on for a 3-2 victory over Carolina after consecutive goals by Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov tightend the game in the third period on Saturday night. Kirill...
Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson and New York Islanders forward Russ Johnston dropped the gloves late Saturday night, and it was a throwback fight. Gudbranson also scored in the Flames win, as the Islanders lost…again. The Vancouver Canucks are targeting the New Jersey Devils center on the NHL trade market. Teams are calling about exiled Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Ritchie, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have a serious issue with the injury bug.
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock. Hammond has made 11 appearances with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, going 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts. In 176 career AHL games...
Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-23-8) are in the Motown on Saturday to take on Jeff Blashill's Detroit Red Wings (21-21-6) in a matinee game. Gametime at Little Caesars Arena is noon Eastern time (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). On Wednesday, the Red Wings skated to a 6-3 victory...
Montreal receives Pitlick, Heineman, draft picks for 29-year-old forward. Tyler Toffoli was traded to the Calgary Flames by the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick and Emil Heineman on Monday. The 29-year-old forward is reunited with Flames coach Darryl Sutter, who he played for when he helped the Los Angeles Kings...
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
A decision has been made by Vegas Golden Knights Kelly McCrimmon and a very important one at that. On Monday the Golden Knights general manager announced two major statements regarding the team. “Today the hockey club has two announcements to make. The first is that Mark Stone will be going...
The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens on Monday in exchange for a package of players and picks, including a protected 2022 first-rounder. Also going to Montreal in the deal are journeyman forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman and a 2025 fifth-round pick. If Calgary protects...
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens placed defenseman Ben Chiarot on injured reserve on Sunday. The club confirmed that Chiarot is sidelined with a lower-body injury and that he will miss one week. The veteran blueliner has appeared in 44 games this season and registered nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) while...
Heading into the season, there were conflicting opinions on how good the Vancouver Canucks would be. Some thought that they would contend for the division title, while others thought that they’d be lucky to sniff a playoff spot. Despite the wide range of predictions, most agreed that they’d be a high-scoring team that played an exciting brand of hockey due to the fact that they’re heavy on forwards while weaker on defence.
It took far too long for the Minnesota Wild power play to show up this season. 10K Rinks has begged for personnel changes, the calling up (and installment) of Matt Boldy, and even attempted to diagnose what was wrong. It seemed impossible for a power play loaded with as much talent as the Wild’s not to frequently find the back of the net. There is good news, though. The Wild’s once 28th-ranked power play is slowly, ploddingly creeping its way out of the cellar.
