NBA

Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Collins (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

uticaphoenix.net

Hawks PF Collins to miss time with foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta’s remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Hawks’ John Collins Out Through All-Star Break With Strained Foot

Hawks forward John Collins has a strained right foot that will cause him to miss the team’s three remaining games before the All-Star break, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Collins had an MRI today that revealed the extent of the injury, according to Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta...
NBA
FanSided

Three Atlanta Hawks players who need to step up in John Collins absence

The Atlanta Hawks had some bad news after John Collins left the game against the San Antonio Spurs. He was experiencing discomfort in his heel, which caused him not to return. Then the Hawks announced that Collins would miss the next three games prior to the All-Star break and the power forward would continue to receive treatment through the break per Woj of ESPN.
NBA
Person
Danilo Gallinari
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Loss to Celtics dips Hawks to 26-30 overall record

Giving up 42 points in a messy third quarter, the Hawks lost to the Celtics 105-95 Sunday in Boston. Next up, the Hawks will host the Cavaliers on Tuesday. 1. Approaching the All-Star break, Hawks coach Nate McMillan has said he wants the team to finish these last few games strong, with every matchup carrying significance for Atlanta if it wants to finish in the top six spots in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in tournament. Instead of picking up steam, though, the Hawks are fizzling, having lost two straight and four of their last five. They fell to four games under .500 at 26-30, and though they’re still No. 10 in the standings, they’re now six games behind the sixth-seeded Celtics.
NBA
NESN

Hawks Forward John Collins Out Until After All-Star Break

Losers of three of their past four, the Atlanta Hawks will have to limp to the All-Star break without one of their key players. Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that power forward John Collins would miss the next three games with a right foot strain. Collins has started 50 games for the...
NBA
The Spun

Hawks Forward John Collins Receives Tough Injury News

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss a bit of time with a foot injury. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Collins is expected to miss the next three games and will be treated through the All-Star break. The Hawks will be hoping that his injury isn’t as bad...
NBA
FanSided

Could Enes Freedom be a viable option for the Atlanta Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks have been on a reasonable tear lately where they are starting to get their season back on track. However, they still have an issue with giving up too many points in a single quarter without being able to score themselves. In the recent game against the Boston...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
ESPN

Tatum and Young clash in Boston-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (26-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (32-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Trae Young meet when Boston hosts Atlanta. Tatum is ninth in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and Young ranks third in the league averaging 27.6 points per game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bogdan Bogdanovic drops truth bomb on what Hawks must improve

The trade deadline came and went without any moves from the Atlanta Hawks. Although they shook up their roster in January by dealing Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks, that move hasn’t paid off at all. It only served to get rid of Reddish, who requested a trade, and add a pick in this year’s draft.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Good to go Sunday

Young (hip) is available for Sunday's game at Boston, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was considered probable for Sunday's contest, so it's not much of a surprise he'll play through the hip injury. The 23-year-old has averaged 26.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 34.6 minutes while shooting 50.5 percent from the field across the past five games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Delon Wright: Probable Sunday

Wright (hip) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Wright was previously dealing with an ankle injury, but a hip issue has flared up that's apparently more of an issue. Still, it's not expected to affect his availability Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Ruled out Sunday

Jackson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves. Jackson exited Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to right ankle soreness and will be forced to miss at least one additional matchup. Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett should see increased roles against Minnesota.
NBA

