Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Sunday

Giving up 42 points in a messy third quarter, the Hawks lost to the Celtics 105-95 Sunday in Boston. Next up, the Hawks will host the Cavaliers on Tuesday. 1. Approaching the All-Star break, Hawks coach Nate McMillan has said he wants the team to finish these last few games strong, with every matchup carrying significance for Atlanta if it wants to finish in the top six spots in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in tournament. Instead of picking up steam, though, the Hawks are fizzling, having lost two straight and four of their last five. They fell to four games under .500 at 26-30, and though they’re still No. 10 in the standings, they’re now six games behind the sixth-seeded Celtics.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO