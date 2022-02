Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he was named the Rookie of the Year and was already second in voting for the American League Most Valuable Player. Currently, he is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and he now looks to win his first-ever World Series championship. However, in this article, we will be talking about his better half — Aaron Judge’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO