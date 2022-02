February 10, 2022 was a chaotic day that I didn’t need. Just as I was finishing writing the What We Learned for the Spurs loss to the Cavaliers — which I detailed being oddly at peace with as someone who is never happy about a loss — chaos ensued, and the feeling of peace was gone. I got an urgent data load request at work that would take my undivided attention for the next two days, so of course the Spurs chose this of all years to go full bore at the trade deadline. (If you haven’t given it already, a big shoutout to Noah for covering everything as it happened!)

