Decision fatigue happens everywhere to everyone, as is the premise of the freshly premiered McDonald's 2022 Super Bowl commercial. Available on YouTube, the ad is called "Can I Get Uhhhhhhhhhhhh" and nods to the universal experience of pulling up to the drive-thru speaker and having absolutely no idea what to feed your growling stomach. The fast food chain updated its Twitter bio to a very long "uhh" to accompany the video drop, which already has more than 1,200 comments from subscribers who had set a reminder to watch it. Earlier this weekend, McDonald's teased the ad with a photo of a black all-terrain vehicle going through the drive-thru, prompting fans to guess who would be inside. Several said it must be Elon Musk or a Dogecoin dog, but a few had it right: Kanye West.

