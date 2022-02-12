ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Forbes scores 25, leads Tulane past Temple in OT

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eCuUnhA00

Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points, including a go-ahead 3-point play with 1:49 left in overtime, and Tulane defeated Temple 92-83 on Saturday.

Forbes made a layup, drew the foul, and converted the free throw to put the Green Wave in front for good. The Green Wave were nearly perfect in overtime, scoring 21 points on 5-for-5 shooting, 2-for-2 3-pointers and 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Capping a second half that featured seven ties and five lead changes, Forbes hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 71 with 2 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Sion James had 18 points and nine rebounds for Tulane (11-11, 8-5 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jadan Coleman added 17 points. Kevin Cross had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Zach Hicks had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (13-9, 6-5). Quincy Ademokoya added 15 points. Tai Strickland had 15 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Tulane Men’s Basketball Downs Temple in OT-Thriller

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University men’s basketball team (11-11) defeated the Temple Owls (13-9) in a 92-83 shootout on Saturday inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. With the win, Tulane improved to 8-5 in conference play and currently sits fourth in the American. Tulane spread...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gotigersgo.com

No. 16 Memphis Falls on Road at No. 5 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 16-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell on the road to No. 5 Ole Miss, 4723-4646, on Saturday in Oxford, Miss. With the setback, the Tigers' overall record drops to 0-10 on the season and to 0-9 in Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) action. The Rebels improve to 9-3 on the year and to 6-1 in GARC competition.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past Alcorn St. 71-63 in OT

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Garrett matched his career high with 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Alcorn State 71-63 in overtime on Saturday. Kevin Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (7-17, 5-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonathan Bolden added 11 points. Justin Thomas had 19 points for...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Temple 92 83#The Green Wave#American#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
inquirer.com

Temple falls to Tulane in overtime, 83-92

Temple was competitive with Tulane until the very end of the game, when the Green Wave dominated the Owls, beating Temple, 92-83, on Saturday afternoon in New Orleans, LA. The Owls couldn’t recover from giving up the early lead in overtime, especially when with under a minute left in overtime, Tulane guard Jadan Coleman hit a big three as part of a 6-0 run.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hottytoddy.com

No. 25 Ole Miss Falls to Mississippi State in Starkville, 70-59

No. 25 Ole Miss fell behind early and could not find an answer against Mississippi State in the second matchup of the season between the two teams, falling 70-59 from Humphrey Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Despite a season-high outing off the glass from Shakira Austin with 15 rebounds, No. 25 Ole...
STARKVILLE, MS
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Advertiser

How LSU basketball thinks it can be a top 10 team after beating Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball had the answer when tested at home, and it left the Tigers feeling awfully good about themselves. LSU beat Mississippi State 69-65 on Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (18-7, 6-6 SEC) won for the second straight time following a three-game losing streak that dropped the Tigers out of the USA TODAY...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrc.com

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak. JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gsutigers.com

GSU Nearly Pulls Off Epic Comeback at TSU

HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University men's basketball team trailed by 11 points late in the second half, but could not rally in falling to Texas Southern, 68-65, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Saturday at the H&PE Arena. Grambling State (10-14 overall, 8-4 SWAC) trailed 64-53...
GRAMBLING, LA
ABC News

Sources: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to see specialist for ailing left knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday's All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed no...
NBA
ABC News

Sources: Denver Broncos expected to hire Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley as RB coach

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs, sources told ESPN. Wheatley, 50, has led Morgan State, an HBCU program, the past three years, although the team did not play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He's 5-18 overall at Morgan State.
NFL
KLFY News 10

Julien Scores 19 in Second Half, Louisiana Men’s Basketball Falls in Overtime to UT Arlington

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Redshirt-freshman forward Kobe Julien erupted for 19 points in the second half and overtime, but the late-game heroics were not enough for Louisiana Men’s Basketball to eclipse UT Arlington on Saturday night, falling 80-77 at the Cajundome. Julien was 6-14 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds to fill out his stat column. The […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
bellarmine.edu

Knights improve to 9-3 in ASUN play with 75-69 win at North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala.—The Bellarmine Knights never trailed in defeating the North Alabama Lions 75-69 on the road in an ASUN Conference game at Flowers Hall on Saturday. Despite never trailing, the Knights couldn't seem to pull away from the host Lions with the largest lead of 10 points coming in the last two minutes.
FLORENCE, AL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
ABC News

LA Clippers' Norman Powell out indefinitely because of fractured bone in left foot

The LA Clippers have lost yet another top player indefinitely this season after recently acquired Norman Powell was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his left foot on Sunday. Powell suffered the injury Thursday when he scored 19 points in 34 minutes during a 112-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Powell sat out Saturday's 99-97 win over the Mavericks with what the team initially called turf toe.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy