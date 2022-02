CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia was in danger of allowing visiting Georgia Tech, mired near the bottom of the ACC, to come all the way back from a considerable deficit before stout defense down the stretch and timely scoring allowed the surging Cavaliers to earn their fourth straight win, 63-53. The Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 ACC) matched their longest winning streak of the season and defeated Georgia Tech for a ninth consecutive time to remain within reach of claiming the ACC regular season championship for a second straight year.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO