Home prices rose by double-digit percentages in two-thirds of the largest US cities at the end of last year, but that was a slowdown from earlier in 2021. Of 183 metro areas tracked, 67% saw double-digit growth in median home prices during the fourth quarter, down from 78% in the prior quarter and 94% the quarter before, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO