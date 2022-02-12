ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

For Food Lovers, Valentine’s Day Can Be Almost Home-Made

Voice of America
 2 days ago

Another Valentine’s Day --- pandemic style --- is almost here. Some people will be heading to restaurants on February 14 for romantic, but socially distanced celebrations. However, many of us will stay at home, celebrating our loving partnerships as best we can. One way to make the day...

learningenglish.voanews.com

Comments / 0

milwaukeemag.com

Delicious Takeout Ideas for Valentine’s Day

From cream puffs to heart-shaped pizzas, here are some of your options. THIS HOLIDAY for lovers is about pampering — and for some people that means not cooking in the kitchen. Thankfully several local restaurants understand this need for pampering and have created fun and unique meals and treats for Valentine’s Day.
RESTAURANTS
whowhatwear

Dear Cupid, I've Already Fallen in Love With These 16 Items for Valentine's Day

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: My love for Valentine's Day runs deep. I would list all of the things I love about this holiday, but I'll spare you the long-winded, mushy-gushy answer and sum it all up to a good rom-com, all things heart-shaped, and of course, festive clothes. My Valentine's Day plans include all of the above, but I'm gearing up for the holiday with an extra emphasis on festive clothes. Free People has launched its Love Shop, which features everything from intimates to tulle skirts to printed loungewear. The pieces are truly made to fit any occasion, with no shortage of your classic red hues, heart prints, and floral accents. It's safe to say that Cupid struck me with his arrow, and now I'm in love with all of these pieces. (Sorry, I had to.) Ready to fall under this love spell? Just keep scrolling.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AccuWeather

10 things to get your guy for Valentine's Day

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish. Finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life isn't as easy as you'd think. While it's common for many to give chocolate and flowers on Valentine's Day, it can be fun to step out of those traditional boundaries and experiment with the ideal gift you know he's going to love.
CELEBRATIONS
seattlerefined.com

The perfect Valentine's Day gift to give your partner

Valentine's Day is typically about flowers, candy, and romantic gestures, and while some people may enjoy those things, it's safe to say that the Valentine's Day retail surge sometimes falls on deaf ears. This year can be different though!. If the key to your partner's heart is their stomach, Dan...
CELEBRATIONS
Idaho State Journal

A Valentine’s treat that will start the day sweet

A special dinner out is how many celebrate Valentine’s Day, but why not start out the special day with a delicious and sweet treat? My sweet almond pastries are flakey, buttery and full of almond and fruit flavors. They are so easy to make and when you pull them from the oven you’ll be tempted to dive in right away, but wait! The drizzle of almond glaze tops these little treats perfectly, so when your sweetheart wakes up, they’ll feel the love at the start of their day!
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

5 Things we are picking up from ALDI for Valentine’s Day

Are you looking for some ways to make a Valentine’s Day date night at home magical? Then you may want to head to ALDI for a grocery run!. While we have become big fans of ALDI over the last few years (honestly we have long been fans, but our love has just continued to grow), we don’t often think of grocery shopping there for Valentine’s Day. But this year, that is changing.
SHOPPING
downtowncampbell.com

Valentine's Day Special Menu at Desi - $50/person

Desi will be open on Valentines day to celebrate love with all the lovely people. We will have a special Valentine's Day Menu for $50/person from Friday, February 11th through Monday, February 14th. Valentine's Day Special Menu - $50. Any 1 cocktail, beer, house wine, champagne, or non-alcoholic drink. Any...
RESTAURANTS
themanual.com

8 Valentine’s Day Meal Kit Specials Delivered to Your Door

It’s that time of year again. The pressure is mounting trying to impress your sweetheart with an incredibly delicious Valentine’s Day dinner. The good news is that you’ve been honing your culinary capabilities ever since that pesky pandemic struck. The bad news is that busy guys like you don’t have the time to hunt down unique recipes and shop for the ingredients. Plus, with all our current supply chain woes, it’s a crapshoot if the grocery store will even have the elements you need.
RECIPES
Times-Online

Free Valentine’s Day Weekend movie Saturday

Looking for a cheap date this Valentine’s Day weekend? Come down to Valley Twin Cinema on Saturday where the film “Fireproof” will be playing at 4:30 p.m., free for all ages, courtesy of Elim Free Church, which will also provide free babysitting for any parents who want to attend the film.
MOVIES
PIX11

Make your own strawberry truffles for Valentine’s Day

Want to make something sweet for your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day? Instead of chocolate covered strawberries or boxed chocolates, try these strawberry truffles from Southern Living Magazine. Ivy Odom, host of Southern Living’s “Hey Y’all” series, showed PIX11 how to create this twist on some classic treats. To find the full recipe, click here.
FOOD & DRINKS
spoonuniversity.com

These Valentine's Day Cocktails Are for (Vodka) Lovers

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to experiment with new cocktail recipes, whether you have a special someone or you’re celebrating with friends! But there’s no need to go to a bar to get your hands on delicious and Instagram-worthy Valentine’s Day cocktails. These three vodka-based cocktail recipes offer a varied bouquet of sweet, floral, and fruity flavors that are easy to make.
DRINKS
FOX8 News

Which Valentine’s Day gift will be the most popular in 2022?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding the perfect gift is a challenge during any holiday, especially Valentine’s Day. To cut down on headaches caused by last-minute shopping and maybe even save a few bucks, you’ll want to get a head start on your Valentine’s Day shopping. Luckily, there’s still time left before […]
CELEBRATIONS
thepostnewspaper.net

Valentine’s Day Gifts Couples Can Enjoy Together

Valentine’s Day is a time to bring smiles to the faces of loved ones – particularly the special someone in a person’s life. Gifts that appeal directly to spouses or significant others may be the standard, but gifts a couple can use together can bring them closer together. The following are some great Valentine’s Day gifts couples can enjoy together.
CELEBRATIONS
Houston Chronicle

Tech and Lifestyle Ideas for a Fabulous Valentine's Day at Home

(BPT) - Valentine’s Day has changed a bit over the past few years. Instead of reserving a table at a fancy restaurant or securing tickets to the opera or theater, most people nowadays celebrate the annual holiday of love from the comfort of home. For the many who are staying in rather than heading out this Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a romantic time with that special someone, from cooking up a delectable dish made with the freshest foods, to creating a luxurious home spa for some pure relaxation.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Bonne Maman's Valentine's Day Box Is Perfect For Jam Lovers

Boxes of chocolates, flowers, and teddy bears might be the first thing you think of when it comes to Valentine's Day gifts. But this year, the artisanal jam company Bonne Maman is hoping to change that with the launch of their new Bonne Maman Ten Ways to Say I Love You gift box. Rather than gifting your loved one a traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates or bouquet of a dozen roses, the company is hoping their fans will instead surprise their sweethearts this Valentine's Day with a decorated box filled with sweet preserves and honey.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

This Sparkling Wine Sampler Is the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Wine Lovers

Ahh, Valentine's Day: the sugary pink, Cupid-approved day to celebrate love and romance with a great bottle of sparkling wine. Or, if you're not into romance, you can always celebrate Galentine's Day (February 13th, if you didn't know) and toast to your friends instead—and you get extra points when the wine comes in mini bottles wrapped in adorable packaging. At least that's how my roommates and I felt when The Sip sent me a free sample of its Celebration Box.

