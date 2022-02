Although a variety of animals have been infected with COVID-19, the infection in deer has turned into an epidemic. In Iowa 80 out of 97 deer tested positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 antibodies in deer have been reported in Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania. There are millions of deer in the US and although it is unknown how many have been infected, the numbers are thought to be high. Find more information on it here.

