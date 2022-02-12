ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nine killed, three injured during road ambush in Philippines

By Calley Hair
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxAa6_0eCuUM3f00

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Nine people were killed and three were injured during an ambush Saturday in the Philippine province of Maguindanao, local authorities reported.

Police and military officials believe the attack was the culmination of an ongoing feud between the families of two commanders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces-Moro Islamic Liberation Front (BIAF-MILF), according to Filipino online news agency Rappler.

Police believe the main target of the ambush was Peges Lentagi Mamasainged, the BIAF-MILF commander who goes by the name Black Magic. Mamasainged died along with eight others, including his sons Johari, Sadam and Sadr.

The feuding group was allegedly led by Jordan Malalintang and his son Morsid, Maguindanao Police Captain Fayeed Cana said. Malalintang is Mamasainged's cousin.

Authorities are currently searching for the suspects.

Midpantao Midtimbang Jr., mayor of the Guindulungan municipality, told the state-run Philippine News Agency that the ambush happened around 8 a.m. while the victims traveled on a narrow road in a remote area on their way to attend a celebratory banquet in the nearby village Barangay Kitapok.

Responders found nine bodies sprawled on the ground and inside a Mitsubishi Montero and a Ford Ranger, along with three injured victims who were rushed to a hospital.

Investigators told Rappler that empty shells found near the vehicles came from high-powered firearms such as M14 and M16 rifles.

Comments / 2

Related
News On 6

Tulsa Man Shoots 5 Officers, Injures 4 During Ambush In Arizona

There was an Oklahoma connection to an ambush in Phoenix, Arizona. Five police officers were shot and four were injured, after a man from Tulsa opened fire during a domestic situation. When police arrived at the home, 36-year-old Morris Jones met them at the door, invited them in, and then...
TULSA, OK
onscene.tv

Three Critically Injured During Wrong Way Crash on Freeway | Riverside

02.06.2022 | 1:31 AM | RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Three people were critically injured and two others suffered minor to moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Riverside this morning on the Riverside (91) Freeway, which authorities said was triggered by a wrong way motorist. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambush#Maguindanao#Police#Biaf#Filipino#Mamasainged#Guindulungan#Philippine News Agency#Mitsubishi#Ford
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Man kills woman, ambushes officers

PHOENIX – A man who shot his ex-girlfriend at a Phoenix home early Friday ambushed the first officer on the scene, seriously injuring him, then opened fire on other police as they tried to rescue a baby that was left outside the door. The woman and the gunman died....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mandera attack: Seven killed in Kenyan bus ambush

At least seven people have been killed in a roadside blast in northern Kenya. Attackers ambushed a minibus, locally known as a matatu, after the blast and opened fire on its occupants near Mandera town, a police statement said. Survivors were taken to hospital with various injuries, as the attackers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Denver Channel

9 officers injured in 'ambush,' shootout at Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona say nine officers were hurt, and a woman has died after a standoff at a south Phoenix home early Friday morning. The incident, which police described as an ambush, occurred around 2:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting near 54th Avenue and Elwood Street, just north of Broadway Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured during shootout at Laxmi Food Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a suspect was killed in a shootout on Friday, February 11. Police said the shooting happened at Laxmi Food Mart on University Boulevard. Police believe a fight happened between the suspect, Matthew Black, and the victim, Samuel McCray, during an attempted robbery. According to investigators, Black […]
JACKSON, MS
Click10.com

Girl injured during December crash killing sister returns home

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Nine-year-old Draya “Drea” Fleming was home on Wednesday. She was using a wheelchair and needs help to move around. Draya survived the hit-and-run crash that killed her 6-year-old sister Andrea on Dec. 27 in Wilton Manors. The images still haunt her. Tyricka Williams...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Kait 8

Person injured in three-vehicle crash on Harrisburg Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured Saturday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro police. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 3:35 p.m., Feb. 12. Details are scarce but police described the injury...
JONESBORO, AR
Nottingham MD

Three killed, two injured in deadly head-on crash in Harford County

BEL AIR, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed three people and injured two others on Monday afternoon in Harford County. At just after 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to US Route 1 at Rock Spring Road in Bel Air for a report of a two-vehicle, head-on crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Rav4 was travelling northbound on the Route 1 Bel Air Bypass. As the Toyota was traveling over the Route 924 overpass, the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a Honda Civic.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
fox26houston.com

1 killed, another injured during early morning shooting in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Atascocita. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3900 block of Atascocita Road, just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Deputies with Precinct 4 of the Harris County Constable's Office found a silver Chrysler at the location with a...
ATASCOCITA, TX
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, Two Injured in Car Crash on Road 27 in Madera County

Authorities in Madera County reported a fatal head-on crash on Road 27 on the evening of Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The traffic collision took place at Avenue 17 and Road 27 around 6:15 p.m. and involved three vehicles. Details on the Fatal Head-On Crash on Avenue 17 and Road 27...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
281K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy