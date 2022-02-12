Nine killed, three injured during road ambush in Philippines

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Nine people were killed and three were injured during an ambush Saturday in the Philippine province of Maguindanao, local authorities reported.

Police and military officials believe the attack was the culmination of an ongoing feud between the families of two commanders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces-Moro Islamic Liberation Front (BIAF-MILF), according to Filipino online news agency Rappler.

Police believe the main target of the ambush was Peges Lentagi Mamasainged, the BIAF-MILF commander who goes by the name Black Magic. Mamasainged died along with eight others, including his sons Johari, Sadam and Sadr.

The feuding group was allegedly led by Jordan Malalintang and his son Morsid, Maguindanao Police Captain Fayeed Cana said. Malalintang is Mamasainged's cousin.

Authorities are currently searching for the suspects.

Midpantao Midtimbang Jr., mayor of the Guindulungan municipality, told the state-run Philippine News Agency that the ambush happened around 8 a.m. while the victims traveled on a narrow road in a remote area on their way to attend a celebratory banquet in the nearby village Barangay Kitapok.

Responders found nine bodies sprawled on the ground and inside a Mitsubishi Montero and a Ford Ranger, along with three injured victims who were rushed to a hospital.

Investigators told Rappler that empty shells found near the vehicles came from high-powered firearms such as M14 and M16 rifles.