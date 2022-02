After making his long-awaited debut on Oct. 5, 2005 in New Jersey, the 18-year-old phenom collected an assist in each of his first two games, which were both on the road. The Penguins then returned to Pittsburgh for the city's much-anticipated first look at their new franchise center on Oct. 8 versus Boston, and Crosby did not disappoint, saving his first goal for the home crowd.

