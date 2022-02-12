ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut's see-no-corruption attorney general

By David Collins
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

I've always had a lot of respect for two of Connecticut's long-serving attorneys general: George Jepsen, who held the office from 2011 to 2019, and Richard Blumenthal, who served the previous 20 years, before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Both, it seemed to me, were tireless advocates for their constituents, ready to right wrongs and protect citizens against all kinds of civil and consumer injustices, the peoples' lawyers.

And both took the responsibility seriously.

I'm pretty sure Blumenthal would have put on a crusader's cape if someone gave him one, and he might have worn it out, eagerly pursuing those he thought to be villains.

It's my memory of that kind of aggressive consumer protection and advocacy that makes me so sad for Connecticut today, with an attorney general who seems interested primarily in piggybacking on the work of other states' attorneys general on national issues, and focusing here in Connecticut on protecting the Democratic establishment.

I have a long list of grievances about issues that have failed to stir Attorney General William Tong to any of the kinds of consumer activism we saw motivate Jepsen and Blumenthal.

But what worries me most about Tong is his blind eye to the many corruption scandals that have swirled around the Connecticut Port Authority and its $235 million rebuild of State Pier, now the subject of an FBI investigation and federal grand jury probe.

Thank goodness the feds are on it.

It has seemed remarkable to me for some time that AG Tong has refused to look at what seemed like such obvious violations of anti-trust laws in the port authority scandals, giving the management of the port of New London to the operator of the competing port of New Haven, a politically connected entity that promptly shut down the competition.

Not only did New Haven get the shipping business from New London, but also benefited by closing a competing road salt business, promptly raising the cost of winter road salt for municipalities around the state.

I can almost guarantee that Blumenthal would have suited up in his cape for that one. The former lead antitrust lawyer in AG Blumenthal's office asked AG Tong to investigate the salt business being driven out of business, and he refused.

You don't really even need to go to law school to understand that such crushing of competition is a gross violation of antitrust laws.

I'm also quite sure Blumenthal and Jepsen would have gotten to the bottom by now of a $500,000 "success fee" paid to the company of a former board member of the port authority.

Members of the state's procurement watchdog agency, the Connecticut State Contracting Standards Board, found the fee especially egregious and part of a bid process unfair to bidders who didn't have an inside track with the port authority.

A Tong deputy wrote to the board to nitpick and challenge the board's conclusions about the success fee.

The chairman of the standards board said the success fee should have been prohibited under state law against finder's fees and that the port authority's contention that they are routine in the maritime industry doesn't mean they should be included in public contracting.

After all, hiring your friends in the business world may be routine but it is not appropriate in public life, the chairman noted.

It certainly seems unlikely AG Tong will show any interest in the conclusion of the watchdog standards board that the entire $235 million remake of State Pier might be illegal because the deal, which was described by Gov. Ned Lamont as a public–private partnership, was made after the law allowing public–private partnerships lapsed.

Clearly, no wrongdoing by the port authority, run as a slush fund for so many prominent Democrats, hiring and enriching friends, is going to get AG Tong in a crusader's cape.

His office is still busy fighting before the Freedom of Information Commission my request for copies of the whistleblower complaints regarding alleged wrongdoing at the port authority.

I might suggest, for whoever runs against him, crafting a picture of AG Tong with his hands over his eyes.

No cape necessary.

This is the opinion of David Collins.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS News

Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland shooting victim, climbed D.C. crane to call for federal action on gun violence

The father of one of the students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting delivered a message for President Biden on Monday, four years after the deadly tragedy. Climbing a 150-foot construction tower next to the White House, Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was killed, dropped a banner calling for Mr. Biden to pass gun legislation.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
William Tong
Person
Richard Blumenthal
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
416
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy