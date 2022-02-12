ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Inflation woes step on potential good news for Biden

By Naomi Lim, White House Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Public perception of President Joe Biden is increasingly at the whim of monthly inflation reports, with persistently rising consumer prices overshadowing other developments that could help Democrats in November's midterm elections. Democratic strategists, such as Simon Rosenberg, insist nine months is an eternity in politics, even during an unprecedented...

Opinion: Is Biden on the Way Out?

The Freedom Of Information Act, (FOIA) requires the government to respond to the requests within 20 days, but that rarely happens. The government really doesn’t want the transparency that this act was supposed to allow, so Congress never funds it appropriately and the agencies never provide enough personnel to address FOIA requests in a timely fashion. As a result, many businesses, individuals and media outlets wind up going to court to get the information requested.
POLITICO

Donald Trump slammed Susan Collins as "absolutely atrocious" and claimed his silence enabled her 2020 victory. She won by 9 points as he lost the state badly.

Count us doubtful that he could've significantly affected Collins' reelection. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released a statement slamming GOP Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and claiming "she would have had no chance to win" her 2020 reelection if he'd gotten involved. "But I remained silent and positive and allowed...
Washington Examiner

Senior communications adviser to Biden announces resignation

A senior official within President Joe Biden's administration announced she would be resigning from her role in the coming weeks. Mariel Saez, the White House director of broadcast media, announced in a statement on Monday she is leaving her position for a job in the private sector, CNN reported. In her statement provided to the outlet, Saez said it had been an "honor" to serve in her position.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden came into office with a plan to fix inflation — just not the particular inflationary problem that the country now faces. His belief is that a cluster of companies control too many industries, which reduces competition for both customers and workers. That leads to higher prices and lower wages in what the White House says is an average cost of $5,000 annually for U.S. families. Biden is now trying to remedy the situation with 72 distinct initiatives — everything from new rules for cell phone repairs to regulations on meatpacking to more merger reviews.
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden doubles down on gun control demands in new statement

President Joe Biden kicked off the week by using the fourth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to double down on his calls for harsher gun control. In a statement on Monday remembering the 14 students and three educators killed in...
Washington Examiner

Biden out of step with states on taxes

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have spent the last year pushing vast tax increases. They are completely out of step with tax policy at the state level. While Biden is trying to raise taxes in the face of rising inflation, supply shortages, and higher interest rates, the majority of states are cutting personal and corporate taxes.
The Post and Courier

Commentary: The country has the Biden blues. That's not good news.

Joe Biden, 46th president of the United States, has pushed all the buttons that were supposed to be the right ones and they have produced no result or the wrong result. Domestically, things have been bad enough. He hasn’t convinced anyone that he has a viable border policy and his point person on the issue, Vice President Kamala Harris, has no ideas and an aversion to being reminded that she is the policy chief of the border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Hillary talk shows Democratic dilemma

HILLARY TALK SHOWS DEMOCRATIC DILEMMA. Millions of words have been devoted, online, on television, on podcasts, and everywhere else, to debating the effect former President Donald Trump will have on Republican presidential politics between now and the 2024 election. Indeed, it's true there is a lot of uncertainty in the GOP's current situation. But far fewer words have been expended on the very different but equal amount of uncertainty on the Democratic side.
