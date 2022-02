Portland has banned encampments close to the city’s highways after research showed that 70 percent of people killed in pedestrian traffic accidents last year were homeless.Mayor Ted Wheeler signed an emergency order on Friday banning camping within a “dangerous proximity” to any state or federal highways or high-crash streets and intersections in the Oregon city.Encampments found at these locations will be removed by the city’s Impact Reduction Program (IRP) Team and people currently camped there will be given information about available shelters. There will be no right for people to return to these locations after the sites are cleared. While...

HOMELESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO