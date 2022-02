If Eric Weddle came off the couch to play in Super Bowl LVI, then Michael Thomas came back from the future. As an unsigned free agent coming off injury last offseason, Thomas, 31, said he went through three rounds of interviews and was essentially hired as a player director by the NFL Players Association. The “very coveted position” is third on the union’s hierarchy, and possibly will be the next step in Thomas’ career if he plays his final game on the biggest stage Sunday for the Bengals against the Rams.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO