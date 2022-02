The Salem Lady Wildcats return to action tonight in the 2a regionals as they host top-seed Teutopolis at 6pm tonight as part of 2 games from B.E. Gum in the semifinals. Salem earned another game by defeating Carmi on the road Saturday in overtime 55-49. The Lady Cats trailed by double digits in the 2nd half and didn’t take their first lead until under a minute was left in the 4th quarter. Freshman Emma Gregg came up with some huge steals late in the game and finished with a team-high 15 points. Ivy Donoho showed her offensive prowess finishing with 14 including a huge shot in the 4th quarter. Katelyn Biegeleisen added 12 and Alisia Keller had 11 points and 10 rebounds. You can listen to Salem v. TTown tonight starting at 6pm on WJBD. The 2nd semifinal tonight at 7:30 will feature Flora and Robinson.

SALEM, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO