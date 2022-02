WESTFIELD — After a plea from one of the officers impacted by a new Westfield Police Officers Coalition contract that would increase compensation for education, the Finance Committee voted 2 to 1 in a continued discussion to not recommend the contract for fiscal 2023 based solely on financial implications. The contract, which was signed by the patrolmen’s union and former Mayor Donald F. Humason Jr. on Dec. 24, 2021, will now go to the full City Council for a vote on Feb. 17.

