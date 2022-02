There's a lot of work left to be done before Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is complete. The terms of the deal are in place, but the whole thing has to be approved by a number of regulatory bodies, foremost among them the US Federal Trade Commission, before the green light is given. The general consensus is that it's likely to go through (we asked a lawyer), and Microsoft is doing its best to grease those wheels by promising "a principled approach to app stores" and, more specifically, to keep Call of Duty games on the PlayStation.

