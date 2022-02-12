ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

The Best Leadership Skill You Can Develop Right Now

By Angela Cox, PhD
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEGCr_0eCuPHp500

In trying to help solve a problem that was causing some conflict among my teammates many years ago, I approached my manager with a suggestion. He immediately became irate and told me in response to my suggestion, “I would like to stay home in my pajamas all day and have my paycheck mailed to me, but that's not how life works.”

Many years later, I think about that manager and hope his dream of staying home and working in his pajamas came true. But what I think about most when I remember that conversation was the lack of empathy, both toward me in the moment and toward the team that needed him to be a kind and understanding leader. I stood to gain nothing from my suggestion. In fact, project work that would have been easy for me would have gone to someone else, but the overall change would have helped the team exponentially. Unfortunately, he either couldn’t or wouldn’t see that. His lack of openness, kindness and empathy that day meant that I never viewed him as my leader in any way from that day forward.

If you want your team to be open with you, you need to cultivate empathy so you can truly see them and meet their needs as a leader. If you are in a manager role for any other reason than to help people, maybe it’s time to re-think your priorities. Being a leader requires things from you — sometimes hard things — and one of them is to be empathetic and compassionate to the people in your care.

What does an empathetic leader look like?

Recently, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pointed out the power of empathy in an interview with Harvard Business Review . He connected empathy with not just taking care of people, but also to design thinking, innovation, customer care, and ultimately, the bottom line.

We have been taught since grade school that empathy means stepping into someone else’s shoes and seeing the world from their perspective, but truly powerful forms of empathy neither start nor stop there. They reach all areas of our life and work. They help us feel seen and safe, connected to others and empowered to manage conflict kindly and inclusively.

Related: 10 Leadership Essentials for 2022

A truly empathetic leader is proactive

Good leaders don’t just solve problems as they arise, but actively seek out ways to smooth the path for their people. And smoothing the way and removing obstacles requires empathy. It requires the ability to understand the wiring, needs and pace of people, and respond accordingly.

This kind of proactivity may require you to do your homework on your people to understand their strengths and challenges. It may also require that you occasionally push back on the leaders above you and tell them what won’t fly with your team. As difficult as those things may be, it’s the kind of investment in your people that will always pay you back richly.

A truly empathetic leader displays high cognitive empathy

Cognitive empathy is just what it sounds like — empathy based on cognitively understanding someone’s perspective. It doesn’t require emotion from us, but it does require understanding and a willingness to engage with that understanding. Affective empathy is empathy that is based on emotion. When someone cries with you or feels your anger within themselves, this is affective empathy at work.

In general, people can have high or low levels of both kinds of empathy, and there are no wrong ways to feel empathy. However, it’s believed that the best leaders are those who have high cognitive and low affective because this allows them to engage empathetically with employees and their feelings and frustrations without being pulled into the emotional fray.

Related: 3 Questions to Ask Yourself When You're Ready to Supercharge Your Productivity

A truly empathetic leader is inclusive

More than just seeing someone else’s perspective, empathy means slowing down and seeing others’ needs, speeds and creeds, and then helping them find the environments that work best for them. An empathetic leader is a leader who understands that not all of our brains are wired the same. Taking the time to see people as individuals with unique wiring, needs and motivations creates the safety and inclusivity that are vital to a high-functioning team.

A truly empathetic leader makes you feel safe

The best leaders create safety, cultivate empathy and honor the diversity of their people. They make sure that everyone feels safe, seen and valued for what they bring to the team. Without psychological safety, teams falter and eventually fail because they don’t feel safe enough to bring their authentic selves to work.

If you want the best work from your people and you want to encourage innovation, design thinking and all the good things that come from psychologically safe environments, take your empathy muscles out for a workout. Building empathy as a leadership skill is the single greatest investment you can do for yourself, your people and your organization at a time in our world when kindness is needed more than ever.

Related: Why Working Managers Don't Work

Comments / 0

Related
chiefexecutive.net

Servant Leadership: 5 Relational Intelligence Skills You Need To Have

Over the last two decades, the concept of servant leadership has received significant attention in the popular press. It has also been the focus of prominent organizational leadership scholars who have discussed the positive effects of serving others on profits and employee job satisfaction. Experts like Max Depree, Stephen Covey, Peter Block, and Margaret Wheatley have demonstrated why serving your people and teams generates greater financial results and positive organizational outcomes that improve the bottom line.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

We need authentic leadership more than ever in 2022

Are you in the pro-office camp, believing that sustaining high levels of productivity and collaboration as well as a strong and healthy corporate culture demands that employees work under the same roof? Or do you envision a world where your home is your office, and you only make periodic guest appearances at a smaller corporate office?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

3 Surprising Secrets of Smart Leadership (Which Many Don't Practice)

Having coached and trained leaders for two decades, I can state this with confidence: There are clear leadership behaviors that positively impact businesses to grow to their fullest potential. Let me first acknowledge that becoming a smart leader is ultimately an inside job -- it's who you are at the...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
World Economic Forum

What makes a great startup leader? 13 views on leadership

Any organization – even whole countries – can rise or fall depending solely on how capable their leader is. But what exactly makes a great leader?. For startups, a capable leader is even more crucial as uncertainty prevails in nearly every area of business. Here are the results...
ECONOMY
Well+Good

The 5 Biggest Red Flags That a Friend or Partner Can’t Be Trusted, According to Psychotherapists

The closer you get to someone—romantically or platonically—the bigger the role trust tends to play in your relationship: As you naturally divulge more of yourself to the other person, you increasingly trust them to handle your vulnerability with care. But it’s also in these closest of partnerships that our vision can get clouded by any number of emotions, like lust or love, or a mental image of how we expect a friendship or relationship to look. As a result, it’s helpful to really internalize the key signs of an untrustworthy person, so you can identify one in your midst, no matter how close the two of you have become.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Productivity#Harvard Business Review
hbr.org

3 Strategies for Holding Yourself Accountable

At the beginning of your career, you were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. You asked for help and soaked up the wisdom of your mentors and managers to climb the mountain. But once you experienced success, you found yourself scared to look down. After all, it’s intimidating at the top, when you think of everything you could lose. At this point asking for help begins to feel a lot less like a learning experience and a lot more like proof that you might not be cut out for the job at hand.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Money

You've Probably Never Heard of the Best Job in America Right Now

Interested in an up-and-coming job that pays six figures and lets you work from home? You'd better brush up on your computer skills. Job site Glassdoor released its list of the 50 Best Jobs for 2022 on Wednesday based on earning potential, the number of job openings and overall job satisfaction. Almost half of the roles on the full list are concentrated in the tech industry, including nearly all of the jobs in the top 10.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
techgig.com

Developers! Bookmark these top GitHub repositories right now

GitHub is a platform for hosting git repositories. There isn't anything in the software industry that you can't find on GitHub. It is a goldmine of resources for developers. To dig gold and extract valuable resources from it, you must be a skilled miner, just like in any other mine in the world.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Three Things To Consider Before Signing Up With a Personal Trainer

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. There are many benefits attached to personal training. However, understanding certain factors might determine how much benefits one will get from training activities; it is essential to be acquainted with essential elements before opting for a personal trainer. Jamie Koufos, an Australia-based personal trainer of more than ten years, shares three important things to understand and consider before signing up with a personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
Entrepreneur

Why People-first Innovation Is Crucial In 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Most of us give tacit acknowledgement to the touted value of soft skills: CEOs and executive teams realize the importance of workplace culture for retention and revenue. Brian Chesky, Co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, said, “When the culture is strong, you can trust everyone to do the right thing.” In the general world of technology, however, the focus is usually more on the “how,” than the “who.” Very few leaders can blend innovation with a people-first mentality, but when they do there is a lasting impact. Below, we will analyze three distinct sectors in which client or customer centricity is notably becoming more vital than ever before.
AGRICULTURE
Entrepreneur

Startup Spotlight: Canada-Headquartered Opteam Brings Its AI-Powered Infrastructure Management Solutions To The UAE

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This article is part of an ongoing series covering startups that have been a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program. “Half of every dollar spent on infrastructure maintenance often goes to waste.” That is...
COMPUTERS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy