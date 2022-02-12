ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Directs Jennifer Lopez’s Remixed ‘On My Way’ Music Video: A ‘Very Special and Personal’ Gift

By Miranda Siwak
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

An early Valentine’s Day celebration! Ahead of the loved-up holiday, Jennifer Lopez shared the sweet, personal gift that boyfriend Ben Affleck made: a special remixed music video of her new single “On My Way.”

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez, 52, wrote via her OnTheJLo newsletter on Friday, February 11, alongside a link to the video. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben.”

The Hustlers star, who was previously engaged to Affleck from 2002 to 2004, continued in her note: “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

The video, directed by the 49-year-old Tender Bar star, featured throwback footage of the twosome (plus a brief cameo from his pal Matt Damon!) through the years before the New York native starts crooning her new song, which is included in her new movie, Marry Me.

“My valentine,” Affleck captioned the final slide of his film.

In Marry Me, Lopez plays pop star Kat Valdez whose fiancé Bastian (Maluma) is caught cheating ahead of their planned nuptials. Trying to avoid potential embarrassment in front of concertgoers, she plucks single dad Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) from the crowd and proclaims that she will marry him instead. The movie, which was released on Friday, follows the unlikely duo’s public relationship.

Affleck’s remixed version includes clips of Lopez from the original music video, directed by Santiago Salviche, which was released in December 2021.

The Massachusetts native and the “Jenny From the Block” songstress — who were all smiles at the Marry Me red carpet premiere earlier this week — reconnected in May 2021 after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Their romance has continued to heat up as they’ve vacationed together and bonded with one another’s children. (Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, both 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

“You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time,” she told The New York Times in an interview published earlier this month. “There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together. But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago.”

She added: “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us,” she said. “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. … We hold it sacred.”

Marry Me is currently in theaters and is available to stream on Peacock.

