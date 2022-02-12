Voting groups urge Indiana move to paper election ballots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal for improving Indiana’s election security by adding small printers to thousands of electronic touch-screen voting machines is being criticized as relying on ineffective and outdated technology.

The Indiana League of Women Voters and other voting rights groups argue the state should end the use of such machines and have all counties use paper ballots. The groups said in a letter to legislators that the printer technology relies on lightweight thermal paper that is easily damaged and lets voters see only a portion of their ballot at a time through a small window.

An Indiana Senate committee is scheduled to consider the proposal Monday.

