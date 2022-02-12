ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Voting groups urge Indiana move to paper election ballots

 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal for improving Indiana’s election security by adding small printers to thousands of electronic touch-screen voting machines is being criticized as relying on ineffective and outdated technology.

The Indiana League of Women Voters and other voting rights groups argue the state should end the use of such machines and have all counties use paper ballots. The groups said in a letter to legislators that the printer technology relies on lightweight thermal paper that is easily damaged and lets voters see only a portion of their ballot at a time through a small window.

An Indiana Senate committee is scheduled to consider the proposal Monday.

Shelley Stewart
1d ago

Everywhere I have voted before, was on a paper ballot. I moved to Indiana and I was voting in a computerized ballot. I feel the paper ballot is better. I hated voting here, with the computerized voting. Too easy to hack into and I do not really feel secure that all those that I actually voted for was counted as such. I like holding the ballot in my hand. Allowing me, to actually mark the ballot and then seal it into the two secure envelopes. Then having the ballot scanned, in front of me, to prove that I did vote. Then putting it in the ballot box to then be counted.I also agree with showing my ID to prove, that I am who I am and that I am actually registered to even vote.

