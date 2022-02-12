Three Free Agent Fits For The Eagles

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... There is still legitimate concern about the 23-year-old’s potential. And if Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson becomes available, or if sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson reach some kind of finality, each would qualify as a significant improvement, although not without arguments against.“For me, I don’t think their position is to win a Super Bowl in the next year or two,” former Eagles president Joe Banner said. “So Rodgers, to me, isn’t really a viable option. Wilson, I’d probably have a reasonable estimation of four years, so that’s viable. [The 49ers’ Jimmy] Garoppolo, I actually like more than most people, but he can’t stay healthy and be consistent. “Watson will be interesting to me because, when it’s all said and done, there are going to be far fewer teams interested in him than people think, and it may be somebody you can get at a discounted price. Obviously, his cases have to get to a certain point before you could even consider that.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO