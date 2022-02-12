Florence group celebrates Quilts of Valor’s national sew day

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Swamp Fox Quilters celebrated Quilts of Valor’s national sew day on Saturday as more than a dozen volunteers spent the day at their sewing machines, turning out patterns to be sewn into quilts and given to veterans.

“No. 1, we love quilting,” Timi Bronson, the group’s co-leader said. “No. 2, we like helping.”

Bronson and Lauri Winburn, another of the group’s leaders, said giving away the quilts is another way to thank those who served in the armed forces.

“I think it represents all of us that have benefited because these men and women that signed their names to a bank check so we could have our freedoms,” Winburn said.

They took a break from the sewing to present a quilt to retired Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Rodney Oncale, who served in the Navy from 1975-2005.

“I’ve been on 13 different ships,” Oncale said. “I’ve been in every little skirmish that’s happened over the last 30 years.”

Despite the intricate patterns and days of work that went into making the quilt, Winburn and Bronson said it is important to them that the veterans use the quilts, not just display them.

“Every day. On the couch, in his chair, on his bed, whatever,” Bronson said. “Use it!”

Oncale said he plans to.

“Right across my recliner. I’ll keep it close, real close,” Oncale said. “This is a wonderful, wonderful thing that these ladies get together and do to honor service people. You couldn’t ask for anything better from anybody.”

You can nominate a veteran you know to receive a quilt of valor at this link.

