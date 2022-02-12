ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence group celebrates Quilts of Valor’s national sew day

By Jack Bilyeu
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074Oxs_0eCuP2fR00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Swamp Fox Quilters celebrated Quilts of Valor’s national sew day on Saturday as more than a dozen volunteers spent the day at their sewing machines, turning out patterns to be sewn into quilts and given to veterans.

“No. 1, we love quilting,” Timi Bronson, the group’s co-leader said. “No. 2, we like helping.”

Bronson and Lauri Winburn, another of the group’s leaders, said giving away the quilts is another way to thank those who served in the armed forces.

“I think it represents all of us that have benefited because these men and women that signed their names to a bank check so we could have our freedoms,” Winburn said.

They took a break from the sewing to present a quilt to retired Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Rodney Oncale, who served in the Navy from 1975-2005.

“I’ve been on 13 different ships,” Oncale said. “I’ve been in every little skirmish that’s happened over the last 30 years.”

Despite the intricate patterns and days of work that went into making the quilt, Winburn and Bronson said it is important to them that the veterans use the quilts, not just display them.

“Every day. On the couch, in his chair, on his bed, whatever,” Bronson said. “Use it!”

Oncale said he plans to.

“Right across my recliner. I’ll keep it close, real close,” Oncale said. “This is a wonderful, wonderful thing that these ladies get together and do to honor service people. You couldn’t ask for anything better from anybody.”

You can nominate a veteran you know to receive a quilt of valor at this link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Moiraine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 12-13 is Moiraine, a German shepherd available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Moiraine came to the shelter as a stray and is estimated to be about 10 years old, according go to shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson. She is named after […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Historic Fitzgerald Motel in Myrtle Beach gets new sign

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The Historic Fitzgerald Hotel on Carver Street has a new sign on the building. This historic building used to be a safe place for African American musicians to stay while traveling. Now, it’s used as a museum and some of the rooms are used for small businesses. “Hopefully it sparks […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence’s most reviewed restaurants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Prep your palettes, Florence foodies.  Want to know which restaurants are the most reviewed in the city? We’ve gathered a list of the eateries that have been commented on the most, according to Yelp. The list below includes the restaurants with the most reviews, not the highest rated businesses.  Rating numbers […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
Florence, SC
Lifestyle
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Society
WBTW News13

Georgetown County looking for volunteers to clean up Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Our Marsh Counts group to keep Murrells Inlet clean. Kelly Thorvalson, South Carolina Aquarium conservation programs manager said they want to get the community involved in the project. “As the South Carolina Aquarium has seen in our care center, plastic pollution […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing#Valor#Volunteers#Quilting#Quilts Of Valor#Navy#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Water line break causes Darlington High e-learning day

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington High School and the Darlington County School District’s administrative office were without water Monday after a break in the city water line, according to a social media post from the district. Due to the “significant time to repair,” the high school was moving to an e-learning day, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina city no longer allowing churches to bury people for free in cemetery it owns

MANNING, S.C. (AP) — A city in Clarendon County, South Carolina, will no longer allow churches to bury people in the city-owned cemetery for free. Manning City Council unanimously voted to end the practice, which the city administrator said was a gentleman’s agreement from long ago without any written record, “The Item” newspaper in Sumter reported. […]
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina firefighter’s home destroyed in blaze

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter with the Advance Fire Department lost everything when his home erupted in flames, according to the fire department. At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of McDaniel Road at the home of auxiliary Advance Fire Department firefighter William MacDonald. MacDonald’s son […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina rage room allows guests to smash out stress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People can now release built-up stress and anger by smashing objects in Greenville’s first rage room. “People can come in, you can break stuff, it’s a stress reliever, just to be able to hit stuff,” said Lorina Garrison, co-owner of Anger Management Rage Room in Greenville. “You can beat a car, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

South Carolina 11th least-educated state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state, according to a new study by WalletHub. South Carolina came in with a total score of 38.99, with a higher number meaning the state is more educated. Massachusetts is the most educated state with a score of 81.82, according to WalletHub. The least-educated […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Highway corridors, downtown project discussed by Florence City-County Conference Committee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Representatives from the City of Florence and Florence County met Thursday morning to discuss improvements to downtown Florence and two highway corridors. The first item on the agenda was an update on the Highway 76 corridor enhancement. Rusty Smith, the Florence County administrator, said first impressions matter when businesses consider moving […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Body recovered in Little Pee Dee River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a missing boater was recovered Thursday in the Little Pee Dee River, according to Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The boater had been missing since Tuesday, Lucas said. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the Little Pee Dee River at 11:45 a.m. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews on scene of structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews with the City of Conway Fire Department are on scene of a structure fire in Conway, according to the city’s fire department. Crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Hickory Circle at 10:30 p.m. The structure apprears to be vacant and there are no injuries reported at this time, […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It took South Carolina lawmakers only two months to act when a female college student was kidnapped and killed by a man posing as an Uber driver. The Legislature acted swiftly to prevent such crimes in the future. By comparison, state Rep. Wendell Gillard says, more than six years have passed since the racist […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy