GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A second man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to plead guilty. A plea on Wednesday would leave four to face trial in March and give prosecutors a second insider who could be a key witness. Kaleb Franks in a document filed Monday said he would join Ty Garbin as the second person to admit guilt in the scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO