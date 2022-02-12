One driver arrested after Jefferson City crash and pursuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City Traffic Unit responded to an injury hit and run crash scene in the 700 block of W. Stadium Boulevard on Friday.

The driver, Patrick Davis, gave the victim driver his name but left the scene when he know law enforcement was in route. The victim driver declined medical attention at the scene.

Shortly after the officers responded, an investigating officer observed a vehicle matching the description provided the victim driver, in the W. Stadium round about. The officer attempted a traffic stop to get more crash information from the driver that fled. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The driver traveled through the Walmart parking lot, exiting from Seay Place, through the grass of Mattress Firm traveling onto west bound Missouri Boulevard. The pursuit continued on Missouri Boulevard turning onto W. Truman Boulevard northbound until the driver stopped in the parking lot of Convenient Food Mart, 3714 W. Truman Boulevard.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran into the food mart where he was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries or property damage resulted from the pursuit.

Davis was transported to the Jefferson City Police Department for questioning. He is being held at the Cole County Jail awaiting charges.

Charges are being submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor for Felony Resisting arrest, Felony Driving While Intoxicated and numerous traffic violations.

