ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

One driver arrested after Jefferson City crash and pursuit

By Leila Mitchell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIoKs_0eCuOjx000

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City Traffic Unit responded to an injury hit and run crash scene in the 700 block of W. Stadium Boulevard on Friday.

The driver, Patrick Davis, gave the victim driver his name but left the scene when he know law enforcement was in route. The victim driver declined medical attention at the scene.

Shortly after the officers responded, an investigating officer observed a vehicle matching the description provided the victim driver, in the W. Stadium round about. The officer attempted a traffic stop to get more crash information from the driver that fled. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The driver traveled through the Walmart parking lot, exiting from Seay Place, through the grass of Mattress Firm traveling onto west bound Missouri Boulevard. The pursuit continued on Missouri Boulevard turning onto W. Truman Boulevard northbound until the driver stopped in the parking lot of Convenient Food Mart, 3714 W. Truman Boulevard.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran into the food mart where he was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries or property damage resulted from the pursuit.

Davis was transported to the Jefferson City Police Department for questioning. He is being held at the Cole County Jail awaiting charges.

Charges are being submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor for Felony Resisting arrest, Felony Driving While Intoxicated and numerous traffic violations.

The post One driver arrested after Jefferson City crash and pursuit appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hallsville man charged after guns and drugs recovered during an investigation

HALLSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County prosecutor has charged a man with several crimes after an investigation at the 13000 block of North Branch St. in Hallsville. Christopher Huffstetler is charged with stealing - $25,000 or more, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement responded to The post Hallsville man charged after guns and drugs recovered during an investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HALLSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ashland police: Report of attempted abduction false

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) Ashland police said Friday that a child abduction attempt reported earlier in the week never happened. "This case is considered closed and no suspects are being sought," the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. Police reported Tuesday that they were investigating a report of an attempted abduction that afternoon near The post Ashland police: Report of attempted abduction false appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Wrongful death lawsuit filed after Osage County crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The family of one of the people killed in a crash in Osage County in January is now suing the company the other driver worked for. The wreck happened on Highway 50 near Route N on Jan. 21. Court documents say Kale Durr was driving an ice cream factory truck when he The post Wrongful death lawsuit filed after Osage County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Hit And Run#Traffic Violations#Mattress Firm#Convenient Food Mart#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man accused of deadly shooting arrested in St. Louis for different shooting while out on bond

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man accused of a deadly shooting in August 2018 out on bond was arrested this week in St. Louis for another shooting. The St. Louis Police Department says Alfred Chism Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for domestic assault and armed criminal action. According to the Cole County Prosecutor's The post Jefferson City man accused of deadly shooting arrested in St. Louis for different shooting while out on bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Disagreement leads to pedestrian hit by a car in Blair Oaks High School parking lot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Department is reporting a disagreement between two juveniles led to one of them being hit by a car in the Blair Oaks High School parking lot Wednesday night. Officials report that around 3:50 p.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of the Blair Oaks High School for The post Disagreement leads to pedestrian hit by a car in Blair Oaks High School parking lot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Eastbound Interstate 70 closed at Kingdom City after crash

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. Livestream replay: Emergency crews have closed eastbound Interstate 70 at Kingdom City after a crash early on Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Twitter at 6 a.m. that troopers were investigating a crash at the 148-mile marker in Callaway County. State Troopers are investigating a crash on eastbound I-70 The post Eastbound Interstate 70 closed at Kingdom City after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KINGDOM CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ashland police investigating kidnapping attempt

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) Ashland police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping. The police department says someone reported an attempted abduction around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Oak and Tandy streets. The child was not hurt. Police say officers searched the area and used a drone,  but were unable to find anyone. Police have not released details about what The post Ashland police investigating kidnapping attempt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly police searching for man accused of selling meth

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moberly Police Department is searching for a man accused of selling methamphetamine. According to the police department, officers learned late on Friday night that Michael Terrell was at a home in the 700 block of Promenade Street. Police said officers learned Terrell had meth, drug paraphernalia and a gun. There were The post Moberly police searching for man accused of selling meth appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rocheport home destroyed after early morning fire

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (KMIZ) An early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a two-story home near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the home in 2100 block of Columbia Street around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters said crews struggled to get fire trucks to the property due to icy and snowy conditions on the home's driveway. The post Rocheport home destroyed after early morning fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ROCHEPORT, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy