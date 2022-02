If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Hosting a trivia night at your bar is one of the best ways to attract customers to your establishment and create a fun social activity for your area. There is a lot of flexibility with how you structure the event, and you can make it a recurring event to make it more successful. We’ll go through what a trivia night is for this article and how local bars can create their own trivia night for maximum success.

