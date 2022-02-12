ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready for Spring? Treat Yourself to Giada De Laurentiis' Refreshing Rosé Spritz

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When winter’s first snowfall came, we never wanted the Winter wonderland to end. However, about two months later and the only thing we want right now is a fresh cocktail, some cute sunnies, and our butts by a pool. While we have to wait a bit for some of those, we don’t have to wait anymore for a sunny drink from Giada De Laurentiis.

On Feb. 11, De Laurentiis posted a gorgeous photo of a citrusy cocktail with the caption, “Cin cin to the weekend ahead! We’re mentally ready for spring and drinking the cocktail that reflects it: the rose spritz!”

This simple cocktail recipe only takes around five minutes to create for pure, refreshing perfection. Whether you’re missing spring or summer, this drink will make you feel like you’re back at the poolside. This drink has ingredients like bitter orange liquor, pink prosecco , grapefruit, and seltzer, to name a few.

Originally appearing on the show Giada on the Beach , on the episode called Sunset Aperitivo, this De Laurentiis go to is super simple, only needing to add the ingredients to a cup before stirring (and getting more creative if you feel like it!)

Buy: Giada on the Beach Season 1 $20.93

Get De Laurentiis’ simple Rosé Spritz recipe here.

And if you have more Aperol and prosecco left, try out another De Laurentiis cocktail called her Aperol Spritz here.

If you want more of De Laurentiis’ dishes and drinks, snag Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita on Amazon.

Buy: Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita $35.00

