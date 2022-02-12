‘Squid Game’: the hype is worth it

So, it’s easy to say that Squid Game was the biggest surprise of 2021. The series revolves around Seong Gi-Hun and 455 players who are so deep in debt that their lives are pretty much worthless. The players compete in a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win 45.6 billion cash prizes. Basically, a serialized version of Battle Royale and Hunger Games, the show rocked the television landscape in late 2021 as it was genuinely a compelling series featuring a great cast of characters and strong set-pieces. Despite becoming the most-watched show on the streaming site, with over a billion views across 90 countries, Netflix surprisingly didn’t greenlight a second season even though the final episode set up for another chapter in the ongoing saga.
Comments / 0