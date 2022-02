Ralf Rangnick believes that Manchester United should focus on "things we can influence" rather than Cristiano Ronaldo's habit of immediately walking off the pitch after a disappointing result.Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel at Turf Moor on Wednesday night after the final whistle sounded on United's disappointing 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-table Burnley.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been left out of the starting line-up by Rangnick and failed to find a winning goal after being introduced as a second-half substitute.It was not the first time that Ronaldo has walked straight off the pitch this season and chosen not to acknowledge...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO