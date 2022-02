POCOPSON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County. Authorities communicated that State Troopers from the Avondale Barracks responded to 1334 Lenape Road on February 10, 2022, at 4:17 PM for a report of a theft. An unidentified suspect was observed on the property of Lenape Forged Products in West Chester. He was operating the pictured blue/green 90’s style Ford pickup truck with a trailer bearing PA Registration XGR7086. The suspect was attempting to steal scrap metal from the business when he was approached by an employee. He fled the scene in the vehicle, hitting an employee in the process.

