ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts hire Ron Milus, looking to hire LB coach Richard Smith

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPU2O_0eCuNC3M00

The Indianapolis Colts have made their first hire on the defensive coaching staff under new coordinator Gus Bradley and are working on bringing another in quickly.

Though it had been reported that the Colts were expected to hire former Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milius, multiple reports confirmed that has now become official. It isn’t yet clear the exact nature of his role but expect it to be with the secondary.

While Milus is now confirmed, the Colts are also “working on” hiring former Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith likely for the same role, per Mike Chappell of Fox59.

Smith has been the linebackers coach under Bradley ever since the latter was hired in 2017 as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith then followed Bradley to the Raiders for the 2021 season.

Smith has been coaching the NFL since 1988 when he started out holding various roles for the Houston Oilers. He began working with linebackers in 1997 with the San Francisco 49ers and has held that role ever since with his various stops along his journey.

Smith has been the linebackers coach for the 49ers (1997-2002), Detroit Lions (2003-2004), Carolina Panthers (2009-2010), Denver Broncos (2011-2014), Los Angeles Chargers (2017-2020) and Raiders (2021).

Smith has also served as a defensive coordinator three times in his career with the Miami Dolphins (2005), Houston Texans (2006-2008) and Atlanta Falcons (2015-2016).

The Colts still need to hire a defensive line coach, which will be the most important of them all, but it appears Bradley’s staff is beginning to come together.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every coaching vacancy the Colts must replace this offseason

The Indianapolis Colts coaching staff will look different when the 2022 season arrives and they’ve already begun filling in some spot. The biggest hit with the coaching staff came when former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was hired to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He took with him four of the assistant coaches on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

AFC Coaching Notes: Colts, Bills, Jaguars, Ravens

Since Frank Reich was able to land defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to replace Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus, Bradley has begun the process of putting his staff together. Today Bradley added longtime defensive backs coach Ron Milus to coach his secondary, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Milus first started coaching defensive backs at his alma mater, the University of Washington, about eight years after playing cornerback there. He held the college position for seven years before getting an NFL coaching opportunity in 2000. Since then, Milus hasn’t spent a season out of work with stints in Denver, Arizona, New York (Giants), St. Louis, Carolina, San Diego, and Las Vegas. His longest stint was with the Chargers, spending eight years in southern California and transitioning with the team to Los Angeles. It was in Los Angeles that Milus was retained when Bradley joined the Chargers’ staff. He followed Bradley to Las Vegas and will join him once more in Indianapolis.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
firstsportz.com

Why Shailene Woodley didn’t accompany Aaron Rodgers at NFL Honors Awards?

Aaron Rodgers, the name itself invokes so many emotions. On one side we have people who call him ignorant and stupid for giving expert analysis on stuff he has absolutely no knowledge about, while on the other hand, many consider him a free-spirited man. Rodgers has been brutally trolled by...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Raiders#Vegas Db#Vegas Lb#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Houston Oilers#Carolina Panthers
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tony Dungy Has Sent A Letter To The National Football League

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is tired of the NFL’s broken system when it comes to the league’s hiring practices. Dungy has been involved in the fight for diversity among NFL coaches for over two decades, and has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of black coaches getting an equal opportunity.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pewter Report

Bucs Lose 2 Assistant Coaches To Jaguars

Finally, the Bucs are losing assistant coaches to the Jaguars. It just isn’t the assistants we originally thought were headed northeast. According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, Bucs inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell is joining the Jaguars as head coach Doug Pederson’s defensive coordinator. Caldwell will bring Bucs defensive and special teams assistant Cody Grimm with him to be Jacksonville’s safeties coach. Grimm has spent the past three years in Tampa Bay.
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

Just one year after the Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz, his future in Indianapolis appears to be in serious jeopardy. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Colts will likely trade or cut Wentz by March 18. Should Wentz still be on the roster after that March date, the Colts...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
dawgnation.com

Nick Saban hires another former UGA QB

Alabama has hired another former UGA quarterback to assist its football program. Zach Mettenberger, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs for one season (2009) before being dismissed, has been hired as an Alabama offensive analyst, per multiple reports. Mettenberger, 30, will be on the same Alabama staff with Joe Cox,...
NFL
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year. But will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback actually stay retired?. Not everyone is buying it. Many are starting to believe that Brady will eventually un-retire. But will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or play...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy