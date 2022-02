Modern automotive technology has made so many previously impossible things commonplace, from in-dash navigation to pickup trucks that get 40 mpg to cars helping you to stay in lanes and so much more. They’ve also made incredible new ways to fail, like getting in your car and finding that all your dash instruments are upside down, something that sounds like it would be gearhead prank your grandfather’s friends would play on him in his old Hudson. Well, thanks to modern tech, Hyundai has pulled this off electronically.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO