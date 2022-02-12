ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ski Report

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 9:03a machine groomed 24 - 52 base 22 of...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Current event: Boat launched by US students lands in Norway

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A small boat launched in October 2020 by some New Hampshire middle school students and containing photos, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters has been found 462 days later — by a sixth grader in Norway. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
JOURNALISM
Times Daily

Atlantic salmon returns drop in critical Maine river

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Salmon counters found fewer of the endangered fish in the Penobscot River last year than in any year since 2016. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
ORONO, ME
The Valley Reporter

Mad River Glen launches new junior backcountry skiing program

Mad River Glen (MRG) is offering a new backcountry program for 14- to 18-year-olds, led by Kel Rossiter. Rossiter, Burlington, is a certified backcountry guide with the International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations. He is also an avid rock and ice climber. He started lift skiing at a young age. His family lived in Connecticut for a time (they were a military family) and took ski trips to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
Times Daily

Gill helps UNA women in 1st road game in nearly a month

Monday was a pretty good day for Skyler Gill. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Fri#Chestnut Mountain
Times Daily

Patagonia, others threaten to boycott major outdoor show

DENVER (AP) — An environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, announced Monday they would boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it's moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City, accusing Utah's leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public lands.
DENVER, CO
Times Daily

Don't got Moxie? Maine's beloved soda is in short supply

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Depending on whom you ask, Maine is in the midst of either a curse or a blessing: a shortage of Moxie. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
MAINE STATE
Times Daily

Flat Iron Steak with Balsamic Reduction

Going out to dinner with that special someone is nice but, having a cozy steak dinner at home is so much more romantic than a crowded restaurant. This recipe combines a few simple ingredients to create a delicious pepper crusted steak drizzled with a sweet and savory balsamic reduction. Support...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
94.9 KYSS FM

2 Montana Cabins Are Named Among the Best Rentals in the US

Sure, when you go on vacation, you could spend a ton of money and stay at the fanciest hotel you can find... but there's something to be said about the coziness and comfort provided by a nice cabin. Growing up, a family friend used to have a cabin near a ski resort that we'd go up and visit during the winters - it was always great to have a place where the kids could run around in the snow while the adults could just chill and drink wine by the fireplace.
MISSOULA, MT
FOX 28 Spokane

Yellowstone National Park opening camping reservations Feb. 14

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park visitors will be able to make campground reservations for the 2022 season ahead of time beginning Feb. 14. YNP said in a release the reservations will open on Recreation.gov at 8 a.m. and visitors may reserve a campground slot up to six months in advance.
TRAVEL
Times Daily

Alabama drops bid to sell alcohol at games over city fee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama is scuttling a proposal to sell alcohol during basketball games and gymnastics meets over a fee proposed by the city, athletics director Greg Byrne said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
ALABAMA STATE
mariposagazette.com

Sharing the Pacific Coast Trail

Shown is one of many falls on Bear Creek, Twin Falls or Emerald Falls along trail. There is a swimming hole in front of falls.Going back in time to the week of July 4, 1984, I shared a five-day adventure along the Pacific Crest Trail. I started at Florence Lake...
LIFESTYLE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Hunters chip away at Fortymile winter quota

Hunters are slowly chipping away at the Fortymile caribou herd’s winter harvest quota, but plenty of animals remain. Several months into the season with about six weeks left, slightly less than half the quota has been taken. As of Feb. 2, 1,156 caribou have been harvested, according to the...
ALASKA STATE
moabtimes.com

From taming to training a feral dog

I had to switch focus from taming her to training her. A paid subscription is required to access this content. Please log in or Subscribe Today to continue reading.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Boxed With a Bear: Frank Glaser’s Sled Dogs Fought a Giant Grizzly

This story from the Outdoor Life archives, by Frank Glaser, was told to—and written by—Jim Rearden. It first appeared in the April, 1954 issue of Outdoor Life and was retold in Rearden’s book Alaska’s Wolf Man, a collection of Glaser’s adventures in Alaska in the first half of the 20th century. Countless adventures and stories from Alaska have forever been lost to time, but this is one, luckily, is preserved. It’s one of my favorite Frank Glaser stories, and someday I’m going to find that box canyon. When I do, I’ll sit quietly, trying to hear the echoes of the past.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy