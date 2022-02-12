Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:35a machine groomed 47 - 47 base 44...

Wichita Eagle

A beach...in the snow? A Colorado ski resort is making this odd occurrence a reality

A new concept is coming to the snowy mountaintop of Aspen Mountain come Presidents Day — but it won’t last forever. It’s called “Snow Beach” and will consist of the Aspen Skiing Co. renting out private cabanas for guests to lounge around on for a couple hours in “a setting previously reserved for summer and fall activations,” a news release said. Guests will be treated with beach-themed decor and food, including black truffle pizza, housemade kettle corn and even bottle service, depending on which package the guests choose.
TRAVEL
Fortune

The best gear for your après-ski sessions

Ski season is still in full swing, and with a holiday weekend coming up, there's still plenty of time to hit the slopes. But what is more important than skiing or snowboarding? It's après-ski. Think warm drinks in the lodge, appetizers with melted cheese, and getting cozy by the fire—starting no later than 3 p.m. local time.
LIFESTYLE
Times Daily

Patagonia, others threaten to boycott major outdoor show

DENVER (AP) — An environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, announced Monday they would boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it's moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City, accusing Utah's leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public lands.
DENVER, CO
Times Daily

Atlantic salmon returns drop in critical Maine river

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Salmon counters found fewer of the endangered fish in the Penobscot River last year than in any year since 2016.
ORONO, ME
#Ski#Fri#Sat Sun
Times Daily

Gill helps UNA women in 1st road game in nearly a month

Monday was a pretty good day for Skyler Gill.
SPORTS
Times Daily

Shoals Astronomy Club hosting sky tour March 4

LEIGHTON — The Shoals Astronomy Club will open the roof of the historic LaGrange Observatory for a night of stargazing on Friday, March 4.
LEIGHTON, AL
Times Daily

Don't got Moxie? Maine's beloved soda is in short supply

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Depending on whom you ask, Maine is in the midst of either a curse or a blessing: a shortage of Moxie.
MAINE STATE
Observer

Certain trails in the county are groomed this winter for “fat biking.”

In case you haven’t noticed, the abundant snow and cold temperatures in Chautauqua County has benefited more than snowmobiling and skiing. This winter has seen a significant rise in the number of “fat bikes” on local trails. The bikes have wider wheels than traditional bikes that allows them to roll on tires between 3.8 inches and 5.0 inches in width and to run extremely low air pressure, allowing the bikes to “float” on hard packed snow.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Times Daily

Flat Iron Steak with Balsamic Reduction

Going out to dinner with that special someone is nice but, having a cozy steak dinner at home is so much more romantic than a crowded restaurant. This recipe combines a few simple ingredients to create a delicious pepper crusted steak drizzled with a sweet and savory balsamic reduction.
RECIPES
blueridgeoutdoors

Fun Is Just Beginning at Bryce Resort

January has delivered the goods at Bryce Resort! With a combination of natural snow and non stop snowmaking the mountain is boasting one of its deepest bases in a long time. Located just 2 hours west of DC, Bryce is an easy destination for a weekend getaway. With 100 percent of skiable terrain open, the mountain has something to offer for all skill levels. Featuring three different beginner runs and a highly reputable snowsports school, Bryce is the perfect place to take your first turns. Even if you consider yourself a powder hound who will travel far for snow, this isn’t a mountain to skip over.
LIFESTYLE
My North.com

Michigan Backcountry Skiing Brings Freedom & Untouched Snow

Play in powder! Grab your skis and head to Benzie County for backcountry skiing and a new perspective. Explore the path less traveled on this outdoor winter adventure in Northern Michigan. On a Friday morning in early February, following a fresh snowfall, I met my friend Jeff at his family's...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
The Valley Reporter

Valley resorts hit with major snowfall to skiers and snowboarders’ delight

After a slow start to the season, late last week ski resorts throughout central and northern Vermont finally got what eager skiers have been waiting for -- snow. Sugarbush Resort’s website says the mountain received 19 inches of fresh powder from Thursday through Saturday. Word got out -- Friday morning the line of traffic to get to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak wound all the way down the Sugarbush Access Road. It took this reporter about an hour and a half to get up from Waitsfield Village to Lincoln Peak, beginning around 8:45 a.m. By 10:15 or so, E Lot was full and cars were being routed to the F overflow lot.
WAITSFIELD, VT
Mens Journal

Why Winter Park Has Remained a Stalwart Ski Destination in Colorado

The sun barely cracks the horizon as we approach Colorado’s Continental Divide via the most timeless and dramatic mode of transport—rail. The train we’re on has plenty of room to stretch out and any of us could’ve easily fallen into a comfortable slumber during an early morning roll through the Rockies, but no one wants to miss anything. Outside our dining car—where windows wrap halfway around the roof—we’ve been watching the front range suburbs give way to vast rock formations, wild moose, ghost depots, and eventually those majestic snow-capped peaks. Welcome aboard the Winter Park Express.
WINTER PARK, CO
Thrillist

11 Amazing Snowshoeing Destinations Near Chicago

Today, snowshoeing is widely considered a leisurely winter activity, but 4,000 years ago, that same footwear was essential for hunting and gathering during the snowy months. Regardless, snowshoes then and now essentially serve the same purpose—to get you from frosty point A to frosty point B. Aside from skiing, ice skating, and all the other winter-wonderful things you can do in Chicago this time of year, snowshoeing is another local favorite. And one of the best parts of snowshoeing is that it requires very little skill or equipment to achieve a fun full body workout. Once you’ve layered up, buckled in your boots, and packed your hiking essentials, you’re all set to trek atop the snow rather than slog through it. Here are 11 awesome, snow-dusted trails near Chicago complete with onsite gear rentals for a perfect sunny afternoon spent taking in the great outdoors.
CHICAGO, IL
99.9 KEKB

Vail Resorts Sold 2.1 Million Passes and Lifts Can’t Keep Up

Vail Resorts ran a special deal on their season passes this year, with up to 20% off their multi-resort ticket called the Epic Pass. That pass gets you unlimited access to their 40 different resorts across the United States, including five in Colorado: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte. This is in addition to the less expensive Epic Local Pass and daily passes.
VAIL, CO

