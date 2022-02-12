ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamaute carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Sacred Heart 82-75

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Sebastien Lamaute scored a season-high 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-75 on Saturday. Anquan Hill...

www.seattletimes.com

Times Union

Greenwich completes 20-0 regular season by beating Mechanicville

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Taking the program's all-time leading scorer off the Greenwich girls' basketball team this season denied the Witches a potent threat and veteran leader, but it failed to deny the Wasaren League a chance at completing a magical regular-season campaign. Saturday, Greenwich once again showed how much...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
CBS Sports

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.): How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 7-17; Central Connecticut State 7-18 The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State will be strutting in after a victory while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
scsuowls.com

Women's Basketball Kicks Off Five-Game Road Trip at Le Moyne, Saint Michael's

Southern Connecticut State University Owls (9-10, 6-7 NE10) Le Moyne College Dolphins (14-4, 12-3 NE10) Saturday, Feb. 12 | Time: 1:00 PM | Location: Ted Grant Court (Syracuse, N.Y.) Live Stats | Live Video. at Saint Michael's College Purple Knights (3-16, 1-12 NE10) Date:. Monday, Feb. 14 | Time: 5:00...
Seattle Times

Dingle scores 33 to carry Penn past Harvard 82-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday. Dingle made 8 of 10 3-pointers. Clark Slajchert had 15 points for Penn (11-12, 8-2 Ivy League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Lucas Monroe added seven rebounds. Evan Nelson had 19...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seattle Times

Griesel carries North Dakota St. past St. Thomas (MN) 75-64

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 24 points as North Dakota State topped St. Thomas (MN) 75-64 on Saturday night. Tyree Eady had 15 points for North Dakota State (19-8, 11-4 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight win. Rocky Kreuser added 14 points and nine rebounds. Boden Skunberg had 11 points.
abc17news.com

Gaines carries Siena past Rider 76-75 in OT

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Anthony Gaines recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds and his two free throws with six seconds left in overtime was enough to lift Siena past Rider 76-75 on Sunday. Mervin James led the Broncs with 15 points.
Seattle Times

No. 3 Louisville women blow out No. 18 Notre Dame 73-47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 17 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville outscored No. 18 Notre Dame 29-6 over parts of the middle two quarters for a 73-47 rout on Sunday. Louisville (22-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took control of an initially close...
LOUISVILLE, KY
papreplive.com

Girls Basketball: Freshman power Sacred Heart past Bonner-Prendergast

A pair of freshmen came through in the clutch as Sacred Heart rallied for a 46-43 nonleague victory over Bonner-Prendergast in nonleague girls basketball action Friday night. M.J. Donohue and Grace Brown combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lions erase a 28-25 deficit. Donohue hit three 3-pointers in the final frame and finished with 12 points. Brown had 10 points while Ainsley Davis led SHA with a season-high 17 points.
Seattle Times

Jacobs leads Colorado St. over Boise St. 77-74 in OT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roddy put back an Isaiah Stevens miss with 29 seconds left in overtime and Stevens added two free throws with four seconds remaining to earn Colorado State a 77-74 win over Boise State on Sunday. Roddy had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks...
BOISE, ID
Atlantic City Press

Stockton men clinch top seed in NJAC tourney; women also win

DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) scored 17 points, and three other Ospreys also reached double figures: Jonathan Azoroh (13), Kyion Flanders (12) and Kadian Dawkins (10). Flanders (Wildwood), who scored 10 in the second half, and Azoroh each got eight rebounds. Dawkins had four assists. Stockton, which led 31-25 at halftime,...
STOCKTON, NJ
merrimackathletics.com

Men’s Basketball Ends Longest Winning Streak in the Country After Overtime Victory at Wagner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team headed down to Staten Island and beat Wagner College on Saturday afternoon in overtime. Going into the game, the Seahawks had the longest winning streak in the country at 14 games. The Warriors scored an outrageous 22 points in the final five-minute stanza to win the game by 15.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
icgaels.com

Iona MBB Gets Back On Track At Home In Win Over Monmouth, 70-62

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - The Iona College men's basketball team took a lead three minutes into the contest and never looked back in a 70-62 win over Monmouth in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action at the Hynes Center. The Gaels snapped a two-game slide, earned their 20th overall win of the season and improved to 10-0 at home. Graduate Elijah Joiner scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Celebrate Senior Day with 29-Point Victory Over Iona

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac women's basketball team celebrated its Senior Day with a 78-49 victory over Iona at home Saturday afternoon inside of the People's United Center. Senior Mackenzie DeWees led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in the victory, while Mikala...
HAMDEN, CT
NJ.com

Palmyra over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap

Kwinten Ives scored 20 points and Reed Wells hit a huge 3-pointer in overtime as Palmyra earned an exciting 56-51 win over New Egypt in Palmyra. The game went to OT tied at 51 and Wells broke the deadlock with his third triple of the night. Chris McCarron added two clutch free throws to seal the win and help Palmyra raise its record to 11-5.
PALMYRA, NJ
umassathletics.com

UMass Secures 69-67 Win Over Saint Joseph’s On Camby Day

AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.
bowdoin.edu

Women's Basketball Loses Home Finale to Wesleyan

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Wesleyan University women's basketball team defeated Bowdoin in Morrell Gymnasium for the first time since 2008, 81-60, on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals improve to 11-12 (4-6 NESCAC) while the Polar Bears fall to 16-8 (5-5). Complete NESCAC Tournament pairings will be announced on Monday. Game...
BRUNSWICK, ME

