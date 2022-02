The 2018 Golden State Warriors have to go down as one of the greatest NBA teams ever assembled. They easily ran through the league en route to an NBA championship, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in a clean sweep. One player seems to think things would have gone differently had his team had a chance to take on the Warriors in the Finals. Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, featuring on a live taping of JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, had an incredibly bold take regarding the 2018 C’s chances against the Warriors.

