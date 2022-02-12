ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 81

patrick grant
1d ago

well, here we are. about to involve ourselves in another countries problems. sharks can smell fear and weakness. the rest of the world can see the weakness/wokeness in our country which is why Vlad has zero hesitation in what he is considering. what are the real repercussions from this for Russia? nothing. we don't have the upper hand at this point in our frail situation. this is what you get from these people in power right now. weak administration equals weak country. thank you to everyone who wanted this. we are headed down a horrible path where many lives are at stake without our involvement in the dispute of other countries. but hey, what do I know, I'm just a regular peasant citizen without knowledge

Reply(10)
30
Ret Vet
1d ago

I'm concerned about the possibility that Biden is actually provoking Putin into an invasion of Ukraine. That kind of conflict would be exactly what Biden needs as a distraction from his dismal administration.

Reply(5)
33
John Wheeler
1d ago

Biden needs to shut up and leave it alone,he has instigated most of this,Russia and Ukraine was working their problems out before Biden made it worse

Reply(1)
17
Related
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Emmanuel Macron
mediaite.com

‘It Doesn’t Take Much to Slit the Throat of a Russian Soldier’: Fox News Reporter Predicts ‘Brutal’ Slog If Russia Invades Ukraine

Fox News’ national security correspondent predicted Russia would be in for a “brutal” occupation of Ukraine in the event Russia invades the country. Jennifer Griffin stated that the Russian military might “get drained” in a prolonged occupation, just as it did in Afghanistan after invading and occupying that country for a decade.
POLITICS
CBS News

Russian warship chases off U.S. submarine near Pacific islands, Moscow says

A Russian anti-submarine destroyer chased off a U.S. submarine near the Kuril Islands, forcing it to leave the country's territorial waters, Moscow said Saturday, amid raging tensions over Ukraine. A Pentagon spokesman, asked by AFP for comment, said only: "We are aware of press reporting about an alleged naval incident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Crimea#War#The White House#Kremlin#Russian#Ukrainian#Nato
Telegraph

If Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine, you wouldn't know it in Moscow

If Vladimir Putin really was on the brink of launching a generation-defining war, you would not know it in Moscow. Russia’s surprise annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 was preceded by several months of incessant anti-Ukrainian propaganda on state television tightly controlled by the Kremlin. This time, the Kremlin is not priming Russians for an all-out war.
POLITICS
AFP

Germany to Putin: 'untie the noose' around Ukraine

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden deploys extra 3,000 troops as White House warns it won’t rescue civilians in Ukraine if Russia invades

President Joe Biden on Friday directed the Defense Department to deploy 3,000 additional US troops to bolster the Nato presence in Eastern Europe as Russian forces continue massing for what US officials say could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Those US forces will join 3,000 soldiers who are currently deploying to Romania and Poland, and those 6,000 could soon be supplemented by 8,500 more US troops who have received orders to be on standby to join the counterforce Nato is assembling to protect the alliance’s easternmost members in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine. Russia...
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy