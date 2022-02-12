Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO