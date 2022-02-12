PIAA team wrestling: Saucon Valley uses Jake Jones’ pin and Hector Mateo’s win to capture first state title

Head coach Chad Shirk and Saucon Valley celebrate the program's first state team title after a 29-22 win over Notre Dame-Green Pond in Saturday's PIAA Class 2A final at Hershey's Giant Center. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Hector Mateo gave every ounce of energy he could muster for his 126-pound match in Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 2A final.

“After that, I just wanted to take a nap,” the Saucon Valley freshman said.

But Mateo’s 10-5 decision clinched the Panthers first state team title, so he had reach deep to celebrate with his teammates.

OK, not really.

Mateo’s decision came courtesy of a five-point throw at the end of the second period. The freshman stayed aggressive but safe in the final two minutes.

“That was the longest six minutes of my life,” Panthers coach Chad Shirk said. “My legs were shaking. I was thinking about all the things that could go wrong.”

Almost everything went right to Saucon Valley in its 29-22 victory over Notre Dame-Green for its first win in three tries this season.

It started with Ryan Crookham giving the Panthers a lead for the first time all season against the Crusaders with a major decision at 138 to start the state final.

Jake Jones’ pin at 172 gave Saucon Valley the lead — and the momentum — for good.

“I hit that move last night against the Chestnut Ridge kid,” Jones said. “It something I’ve been working on and it’s been working for me.

“When I get it locked up, it’s pretty hard to stop.”

“That pin was freakin’ huge,” Shirk added.

Saucon Valley was hard to stop the next three bouts, getting decisions from Ty Csencsits (189), Dante Mahaffey (215) and Ty Pfizenmayer (285) to push the lead to 22-9.

The Panthers’ four freshmen then had to make it hold up as the lineup turned over. Cole Hubert gave up only a decision at 106 to Notre Dame-GP standout Ayden Smith, then Aiden Grogg got four back with a major at 113.

Jackson Albert fought for the entire third period to stay off his back at 120, losing only 8-4 to Adam Schweitzer.

Up 10 with two to go, Mateo could secure the match by not giving up bonus points. He did better than that.

“He’s a freshman,” Shirk said. “I don’t even know if he knew if he didn’t give up a major, that we’d win. We’re yelling all kinds of things to him.

“I think I lost three pounds of sweat in that one jumping up and down. It’s a time I’ll never forget in my life.”

Saucon Valley’s victory that will never be forgotten in Hellertown’s stellar wrestling tradition.

The Panthers’ previous best finish was second place in 2016.

After the teams exchanged decisions at 145 and 152, the Crusaders took a 9-7 lead on Holden Garcia’s second-period pin at 160.

Then Garrett Tettemer took down Jones midway through the first period and rode him out, so it looked like Notre Dame-GP was about to take control of the match.

But Jones got three back points from the top position to start the second, then three more late to start to wear down Tettemer.

The Panthers junior then got an escape and a takedown before eventually locking up the fall in 4:39.

Mateo got the first takedown at 126, and was even after the first period. It looked like a scoreless second period with Crusader Jacob Wehr until Mateo hit the big throw to send the Panthers crowd into a frenzy.

“That just came out of my back pocket,” Mateo said. “I got in there and got it just in time.”

Mateo then stayed active in the third period, getting two escapes and not spending an eternity on bottom and risking getting turned.

The Panthers lost 50-5 in last Saturday’s District 11 final, but welcomed back healthier versions of Mahaffey, Csencsits, Crookham and Liam Scrivanich. They got healthy, but also got better this weekend., so they leave Hershey’s Giant Center with a state title trophy and lifetime of memories.

“We came out here with one goal, to win one match at a time and win a state title,” Mahaffey said. “We did just that.”

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

PIAA Team Wrestling Championships

at Hershey’s Giant Center

CLASS 2A FINAL

Saucon Valley 29, Notre Dame-GP 22

106 : Ayden Smith (ND) maj. dec. Cole Hubert, 8-0

113 : Aiden Grogg (SV) maj. dec. Cooper Feltmann, 13-2

120 : Adam Schweitzer (ND) dec. Jackson Albert, 8-4

126 : Hector Mateo (SV) dec. Jacob Wehr, 10-5

132 : Brandan Chletsos (ND) by forfeit

138 : Ryan Crookham (SV) maj. dec. Bryson Vaughn, 11-1

145 : Evan Maag (ND) dec. Cael Markle, 5-0

152 : Liam Scrivanich (SV) dec. Keegan Ramsay, 5-2

160 : Holden Garcia (ND) pinned Mason Beckowski, 2:41

172 : Jake Jones (SV) pinned Garrett Tettemer, 4:39

189 : Ty Csencsits (SV) dec. Joey LaPenna, 5-2

215 : Ty Pfizenmayer (SV) dec. Jared Blobe, 3-0

285 : Dante Mahaffey (SV) dec. Mason Ludlow, 7-3