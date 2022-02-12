Good Samaritan Rescues Two From Burning Car And Building In North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, crews responded to a car and structure fire in North Highlands, said Sacramento Metro Fire.

This took place around 3:30 a.m. on Elkhorn Boulevard and 30th Street.

Before crews arrived on the scene, a good samaritan stopped and rescued two victims from the flaming car and building. Then they rendered aid until fire crews arrived.

Once fire crews were on the scene, they cut through a fence to get better access to the fire. It took them about 15 minutes to knock down the fire.

No one was killed in the fire, however, a pet bird died in the blaze.

Westbound Elkhorn Boulevard was shut down for several hours but is now reopened.