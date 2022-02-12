11 plead guilty on Monday morning

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother vows to fight the plea deal that her son’s convicted murderers struck with federal prosecutors. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis struck a deal in the federal hate crime case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice that would take them out of state prison and put them in federal prison. The fact that the DOJ accepted the so-called “backroom” deal outraged Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.
After hearing an emotional plea from the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a federal judge in Atlanta rejected a plea deal involving three white men who killed the Black man in 2020. Travis McMichael 35, and his father Greg McMichael 65, were among three white men given life sentences in January after they were convicted of first-degree murder for killing Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia suburb.
NEW JERSEY – A New York woman was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining over $200,000 worth of Apple iPhones, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Rosanna Lucrecia Cruel Blanco, 39, of the Bronx previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Clair...
Travis McMichael will stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in the killing of 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery after indicating Friday he would not plead guilty, days after a judge rejected the terms of a plea deal he had reached with prosecutors. Court documents filed Thursday showed Gregory McMichael,...
A Pelahatchie woman has pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot last year. According to court records, Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, pleaded guilty Monday morning before United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves. Sledge admitted that, between September 2021 and November 1, 2021, in the Southern District of Mississippi, she used...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Opening statements are expected Monday in the federal hate crimes trial for men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery:. The selected jury includes three Black jurors, eight white and one Hispanic juror. White, middle-aged women make up a majority of the final panel. Opening statements will start...
Prosecutors in the federal hate crime case against the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery filed notices Sunday that they've made plea deals with two of the three men convicted in the case. Any such agreement would have to be approved by the court, and Arbery's parents would most likely have...
A man who was immediately arrested for assault after being released from jail is going back for a much longer sentence. Police said Brenden Harriman attacked David Dickey and stole his car in 2019. Dickey later died of his injuries. On Thursday, Harriman pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, simple...
Gibson, who said he was driving a Hertz van at the time but was in his full FedEx uniform, told reporters Thursday that he believes Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, chased and shot at him because he is Black and thought he didn’t belong in the neighborhood.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Jersey man charged in a fatal crash that killed three people in Acadia National Park in August 20-19 pleaded guilty in federal court Monday. Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. 30-year-old Praneeth Manubolu is facing three manslaughter charges, two O-U-I...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez pleaded not guilty on Monday, Jan. 31 in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in West Allis. Prosecutors say Martinez Rodriguez, 54, struck and killed Donneisha Harris, 20, as she crossed the street near 108th and Morgan Tuesday morning, Jan. 11. Police arrested...
Presenting a portrait of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers largely absent from the state murder trial, the now-convicted murderers’ federal trial kicked off on Monday with a prosecutor quoting gunman Travis McMichael unleashing a fusillade of racist language and imagery. Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael are currently serving...
On Monday afternoon (January 31), a federal judge in Georgia denied a plea deal made between prosecutors and one of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. The arrangement, filed late Sunday (January 30), would have allowed Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael to serve 30 years in a “preferred” federal prison, Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones said Monday morning.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men previously convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face charges including...
A murder suspect accused of killing a bar owner in Springfield has entered a not guilty plea. On the night of Dec. 31, authorities said 27-year-old Dalton McDermott attacked 80-year-old Parkway Pub owner Angelo Manci. Manci died at a local hospital after suffering a brain bleed, a fractured jaw, a fractured orbital bone and other injuries.
