Why ASMR videos could have hidden mental health benefits
By Joanna Greer
Inverse
2 days ago
For many who suffer, the signs are anything but obvious. Cheslie Kryst and Robin WilliamsCheslie: Instagram PD account; Robin: Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images. This article is free of bias, and is based on conclusions of accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals including licensed psychiatrists and psychologists. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a doctor for all depression-related issues. Sources for this article include David Browne for Rolling Stone, Dave Itzkoff (as excerpted in Vanity Fair), Emma Nolan for Newsweek, Yaron Steinbuch for The New York Post, Cheslie Kryst (Instagram account), Nancy Schimelpfening and Amy Morin (LCSW) for VeryWellMind.com, Debra Fulghum Bruce (PhD) and Jennifer Casarella (MD) for WebMD.com, Jamie Elmer and Timothy J. Legg (PhD, PsyD) for Healthline.com, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
According to a new study published in "PLOS One," ASMR videos could help alleviate anxiety. ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, is the whole-body sensation some people experience when they hear certain trigger sounds, such as a person whispering, paper crinkling, seltzer bubbles fizzing, or scoring sourdough. ASMR is described as an intensely pleasant tingling sensation traveling down the spine from the scalp or neck, or as a feeling of full-body relaxation. It can even be sleep inducing.
LYING in the dark, my senses are straining for inputs and finding none. I am floating in warm, salty water that is so close to my body temperature, I can’t tell where my body ends and the water begins. After a while, my senses go quiet and my focus turns inwards. Now, all I am aware of is my breathing and the surprisingly loud beating of my heart.
Do video games cause people to be violent? It’s a question many parents often ask. Violent video games in which players rely on an arsenal of deadly weapons to wreak havoc on challengers have been favorites among gamers for years. Yet for all the finger-pointing at these combat-themed video game titles for potentially negative mental health effects, experts show the contrary to this popular mindset.
Once counterculture staples, LSD and magic mushrooms are starting to trip out another world: psychiatry. A small—but rapidly growing—group of doctors is embracing the drugs as powerful tools against a myriad of mental demons. People suffering from depression, substance abuse, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have all benefited from psychedelics in small controlled trials. Psychedelics, over 50 years after the Summer of Love, have once again taken flight.
A few days ago, I talked to a mentor and brought up my anorexia recovery journey. Using my voice after years of suffering in silence has been instrumental in releasing myself from the inner torment while trying to create purpose from the pain. When I mentioned my struggle with anorexia, the mentor responded, “How are you doing, now?” followed by one of my most dreaded comments: “I mean … You don’t look anorexic.”
A new study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry indicates that information-seeking behavior is related to symptoms of emotional disorders. The research found that greater depression and anxiety symptoms are associated with both a reduced tendency to gather more information in situations of uncertainty and a reduced tendency to rely on current knowledge to efficiently seek out reward.
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of countless Americans. To make matters worse, necessary stay-at-home measures hamper access to care. In the gap, some people have turned to mental-health apps for solace: Some of these claim to provide everything from cognitive behavioral therapy to guided meditation. But a new study published in PLOS Digital Health finds these apps are not backed by the rigorous evidence their claims require — they also just don’t seem to work all that well.
A hidden mental health crisis is debilitating for older people, with millions having lost the confidence to leave their homes, a charity has warned. Age UK said the last two years have had an “alarming” impact on older people, many of whom have lost confidence and motivation and are experiencing anxiety, memory loss and disturbed sleep.
Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
