Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is planning to file a misconduct claim against State Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo's complaint will center around a report issued by James last year claiming that he sexually harassed multiple women, allegations he has repeatedly denied. Cuomo resigned in August and said in a recent interview with Bloomberg News that if he had to do it again, he would've remained in office. He also called James' report politically motivated. Cuomo's attorney says if James is found to have been involved in any misconduct, she could be censured or have her legal license suspended.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO