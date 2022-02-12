On hearts and minds

You may be in a relationship where the two of you hit it off right away, but now you are growing apart. Though this isn't always the desirable outcome of a relationship, it can happen. You may begin to wonder if it is time to go your separate ways. So, how do you know when it is time to call it quits? What are the signs? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

11 DAYS AGO