Rutgers stays hot, defeats No. 14 Wisconsin to win third straight vs. a ranked opponent

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Kentucky may have dodged a bullet in Saturday’s game against Florida. The action against the Gators was far from close with the Wildcats rolling to a big win. Oscar Tshiebwe provided a dominant double-double as Kentucky put up a huge second half. After the win, head coach John Calipari...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media, virtually, following Saturday’s 23-point loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater. It’s the second largest loss of the season for WVU. Here are the biggest takeaways from his press conference. Lack of passers. Not only...
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gave a positive update on TyTy Washington, who injured his leg during their win over the Florida Gators. The Kentucky Wildcats successfully extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they defeated the Florida Gators 78-57. There was a scare in the game, as freshman TyTy Washington left the game in the second half after Florida’s Brandon McKissic dove into his left leg while trying to go after a loose ball. Washington limped off the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s crushing loss at Oklahoma State – a game that likely ended their realistic hopes of making the NCAA Tournament – Bob Huggins was devastated by the performance of his team. “We’re running out of chances,” Huggins said. “We have...
Morgantown, West Virginia – At the end of today’s brutal 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State, Gabe Osabuohien was ejected from the game for a technical foul. Osabuohien, a senior who finished the game with 1 point, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 17 minutes, stopped to speak with Bob Huggins in an animated fashion.
Update: Kankakee has forfeited Saturday's home game against Bloom. Officials at Kankakee High School confirmed to the Daily Journal a fight between both teams and some spectators broke out during the third quarter of Friday’s boys basketball game between Kankakee and Thornwood. The Kays were leading the game that was played at Thornwood 38-32, when two players became tangled in an altercation that rapidly saw both benches empty and some fans became engaged.
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Mike Woodson, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 76-61 loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Watch both press conference below:. Filed to: Michigan State Spartans, Mike Woodson, Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Ohio State gained what could be a defining win on the road against Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes were coming off a game they should have put away against Rutgers in Piscataway. The Buckeyes dusted themselves off and produced a win away from home to perhaps change the trajectory of the season.
When the Ohio State football team released its current roster, I was disappointed to find it did not include the name of one of my favorite Buckeyes. Cormontae Hamilton is no longer with the program. I know what you’re thinking, “Who is Cormontae Hamilton and why is he one of...
Exactly four weeks until Selection Sunday and as teams try to put the finishing touches on their resume, the non-tournament NCAA Basketball teams try to play spoiler and ruin some resumes. The next four weeks leading up to Selection Sunday will be some of the best basketball of the year.
MADISON, Wis. — In UW’s final Big Ten dual of the season, Wisconsin dominated Illinois. The Badgers won 8 of 10 matches to improve to 6-2 in the Big Ten, 10-2 overall. Austin Gomez and Eric Barnett earned pins, while Dean Hamiti, Braxton Amos, and Trent Hillger tallied major decisions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the...
Sometimes it just takes one game. Thursday’s dominance against No. 3 Purdue felt like months’ worth of frustration unleashed at once, providing a much-needed quality win while also reminding everyone — including this roster itself — of what can happens when this team plays up to its potential.
BARABOO, Wis. — The sixth-ranked Holmen High School wrestling team had its work cut out Saturday to advance to another WIAA Division 1 team sectional. To qualify, the Vikings had to find a way to score more points than fourth-ranked Wisconsin Rapids at the Baraboo Regional. Four Holmen wrestlers...
Columnist Jim Polzin asked Badgers fans on Twitter what they thought of the No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's 73-65 loss to the unranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten battle Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison. Here's what fans were saying after the Badgers...
For Ohio State, there was plenty to be pleased about as the final buzzer sounded in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes bounced back from last Wednesday's loss to Rutgers with a resounding 68-57 win against their archrival Saturday, beating a Michigan team that was favored to pick up a win over No. 16 Ohio State.
ANN ARBOR -- On Thursday, Michigan fans rushed the court in celebration. Fewer than 48 hours later, they fled to the exits with time still on the clock. With a chance to turn a good week into a great one, Michigan stumbled at home against Ohio State on Saturday evening, falling 68-57.
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team suffered a 73-65 loss to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. Led by 21 points from Ron Harper Jr., the Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) earned the road victory over the Badgers (19-5, 10-4 B1G). The two teams are scheduled to meet again later this season in Piscataway, New Jersey on Feb. 26.
MADISON — The WIAA girls’ basketball tournament is right around the corner, and seeding is being decided Sunday. For the first time, seeding’s will be revealed live beginning at 2 p.m., with brackets being posted at 7 p.m. Sponsored post. No. 5 Kaukauna will have a rematch...
