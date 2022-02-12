Rutgers stays hot, defeats No. 14 Wisconsin to win third straight vs. a ranked opponent

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gave a positive update on TyTy Washington, who injured his leg during their win over the Florida Gators. The Kentucky Wildcats successfully extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they defeated the Florida Gators 78-57. There was a scare in the game, as freshman TyTy Washington left the game in the second half after Florida’s Brandon McKissic dove into his left leg while trying to go after a loose ball. Washington limped off the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO